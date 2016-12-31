|
|
» 01/07/2017, 12.33
PAKISTAN
Shafique Khokhar
"Christmas Train for peace" between Muslims and Christians to Faisalabad
The initiative stems from a joint project between Islamabad and the Ministry for Human Rights. The convoy departed from Rawalpindi on December 22. The carriages decorated festively with garlands, banners, Christmas trees, a Nativity Scene. Similar efforts "can build bridges between people professing different faiths."
See also
19/12/2011 PAKISTAN
Poetry symposium in Faisalabad to promote Islamic-Christian dialogue
In anticipation of Christmas, the diocese organised a conference on the ‘Birth of the Prince of Peace’. About 125 Christians and Muslims attend the event, including priests, nuns and poetry lovers. Peace was one of the main themes. For Fr Aftab, poetry has “no boundaries”.
05/02/2008 PAKISTAN
Places of worship for non-Muslims in Pakistani prisons
Human rights minister ends a tour of the country’s prisons. He plans to reform the correctional service and include places of worship for non-Muslims. Human rights activists praise the initiative but want a judicial review of all cases involving people detained on the basis of discriminatory laws.
30/07/2011 PAKISTAN
Islamabad, Ministry for Religious Minorities restored
Recently abolished as part of constitutional reform, it will be called "Ministry of National Harmony" and will be entrusted to the Catholic Akram Gill. The Ministry formally headed by Shahbaz Bhatti tasked with promoting peace, tolerance and interfaith dialogue. The Catholic minister enlists the help of young people to build a peaceful world.
28/04/2006 PAKISTAN
Human rights in Pakistan, not UN Council, should worry government, say Pakistani bishops
As the government prepares to join a new United Nations' Human Rights Council, the National Commission for Justice and Peace notes that its pledges are vague and insufficient. It urges the government to ratify international treaties before applying to join the Council.
29/10/2004 PAKISTAN
Christians and Muslims together to defeat the culture of violence
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
|
Books
