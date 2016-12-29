|
|
» 01/05/2017, 09.37
USA
"Promising" advances in anti-malaria vaccine research
The research was conducted by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research, Seattle. A weakened form of the parasite was created and used and experimentation suggests that the method is safe and generates a good immune response.
|
