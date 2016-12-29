05 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/05/2017, 09.37

    USA

    "Promising" advances in anti-malaria vaccine research



    The research was conducted by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research, Seattle. A weakened form of the parasite was created and used and experimentation suggests that the method is safe and generates a good immune response.

    Seattle (AsiaNews / Agencies) – There has been "promising" progress in the search for a vaccine against malaria carried out by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research, in Seattle, in the United States. The research, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, reports that a weakened form of the parasite was created and used and experimentation suggests that the method is safe and generates a good immune response.

    Malaria affects over 200 million people every year and causes 438,000 deaths per year (data 2015).  It is the most important parasitic disease and the second infectious disease in the world for this morbidity and mortality in tropical and subtropical areas of Asia, Africa and America .

    The malaria parasite goes through several stages both within the mosquitoes and human. The system used by the research team was to remove three of the parasite genes so that it could not infect liver cells. The immune system of people infected will react well, but the parasite will not be able to complete its life cycle.

    Tropical disease experts have called the results obtained "promising".

    Ten people took part in the trial and the disease did not complete its development in any of them, nor have there been serious side effects to the treatment. 
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    United
    States
    Asia
    malaria
    vaccine
    economy











    See also

    22/07/2009 ASIA - UNITED STATES
    Economic crisis, nuclear issues and human rights at the centre of the enlarged ASEAN Summit
    China wants to exploit the economic crisis to revive trade in the region and anticipates a new liquidity. The U.S. aims to strengthen its presence in Asia and confirms "concerns" over the Iranian and North Korea atomic threat. The Thai premier calls for joint action to contain the spread of Swine Flu.

    11/11/2016 17:00:00 ASIA – UNITED STATES
    Asia-Pacific: economy and security unknowns after Trump’s election

    China, South Korea, Japan and the Philippines are waiting to see where US foreign policy is going. Many are also waiting to see what the president-elect will do after promising isolationism and cuts in military commitment to the region.



    09/11/2016 19:29:00 ASIA – MIDDLE EAST – UNITED STATES
    Asia greets Trump’s victory with concerns

    The election of the 45th president of the United States sparks various reactions, from Trump’s friend Putin who wants to renew relations to Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia who want to revive old ties. Iran is afraid for its nuclear deal. In China, the focus is on the "uncertainties" that will emerge after the vote. Card Parolin calls for action on peace in a world of “grave wounds."



    06/10/2015 ASIA - UNITED STATES
    Pacific free trade treaty signed, covering 40% of the world economy
    After five years of negotiations, the United States reaches deal with 11 other nations in the region on treaty which provides for the removal of trade barriers - including tariff - and adaptation of commercial standards. Obama: "We cannot allow the rules of the world economy to be set by China." Beijing welcomes "with caution" the news but does not join group.

    27/03/2007 INDONESIA
    Bird flu: Indonesia will give WHO samples only if vaccines are cheap
    Jakarta has denounced that samples are given free to big pharmaceutical firms that produce vaccines which are way too expensive for poor countries. So Indonesia is asking for guarantees that vaccines will be accessible. WHO has offered poor countries the capacity to produce vaccines. Meanwhile, there are more deaths and cases of infection in Indonesia.



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.