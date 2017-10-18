24 October 2017
    10/24/2017, 17.08

    IRAN

    ‘Do not Kill Djalali’ campaign for Iranian doctor sentenced to death in Iran



    For Amnesty International, “No evidence has ever been presented to show that he is anything other than an academic peacefully pursuing his profession.” In Sweden and Italy, where he has worked, the authorities have spoken out on his behalf. His two children, 5 and 14, have appealed to Pope Francis.

    Tehran (AsiaNews/Agencies) – An international campaign on behalf of Ahmadreza Djalali is gathering steam. Mr Djalali is an Iranian doctor and researcher, sentenced to death by an Iranian court for "working with the Israeli government".

    The authorities of Sweden and Italy, countries where he has worked, and various international organisations like Amnesty International, have spoken out on his behalf. His two children, 5 and 14, have appealed to Pope Francis.

    Djalali, 45, with his wife, Vida Mehrannia, both Iranians, moved to Sweden in 2009 where he started a doctorate. The couple then moved to Novara, Italy, where from 2012 to 2015 he worked at the Interdisciplinary Medical Disaster Research Centre of the University of Eastern Piedmont.

    Djalali kept in touch with his native country, which he visited twice a year at the invitation of Tehran University, until 24 April 2016, when he was arrested.

    His wife said that that after his arrest he was kept in total isolation for three months. This was followed by partial isolation in Evin Prison.

    Then came the news of his conviction after a grossly unfair trial in which the scholar was essentially prevented from defending himself.

    His Italian and Swedish colleagues in emergency medicine believe that the charges against him stem from the fact that he co-authored some scientific articles with Saudi researchers, taught in the same master programme along with Israeli scholars, and took part, along with an Israeli expert, in a European Union project on radiological, chemical and nuclear emergencies.

    “No evidence has ever been presented to show that he is anything other than an academic peacefully pursuing his profession,” said Philip Luther, Amnesty International’s Research and Advocacy Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

    In view of this, “the authorities must immediately and unconditionally release him and drop all charges”.
