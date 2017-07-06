Bangkok (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Love missions, the new soap opera produced to promote the image of the military junta and patriotism, has pitted fans against critics.

The series is centred on the stories of four main characters, one for each branch of the Thai armed forces and the police, who chase drug traffickers, foreign terrorists, and of course love.

The junta, which took power in 2014 in a coup, did not directly fund the series, but offered its logistical support to the production.

“We are allowing them to use military camps as a filming location and making suggestions on the right costumes and make-up,” Defense Ministry Spokesman General Kongcheep Tantravanich said. "We are also letting them use our soldiers, military vehicles and helicopters,” he added.

Since the first episode aired on Channel 7 on 1st July, the show has been an instant hit with millions of viewers, swooning over the love story between a nurse and a soldier fighting foreign drug gangs on the border.

However, many have slammed the series for romanticising life in the barracks, calling it propaganda for an institution that frequently topples democratically-elected governments and has a long history of shooting protesters.

The 2014 coup was the 12th power grab by the military since Thailand became a parliamentary democracy 85 years ago. The generals have promised a return to democracy but continue to delay the election, now scheduled for 2018.

They also drafted a new constitution that limits the power of elected politicians and establishes military oversight on any future government for the next 20 years.

Recently, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has also ruled out retiring, fuelling speculation that he might run in the upcoming election.

The prime minister said he had not yet seen the new TV series. He did say however that after he saw South Korea’s Descendants of the Sun last year, he wished Thai soaps were more patriotic and urged its citizens to watch the show.

The junta chief often comments on culture he disapproves. Last month, he used three separate meetings with the press to berate a teen pop singer for her suggestive dance moves and racy clothing.