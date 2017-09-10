|
|
» 10/09/2017, 10.53
VATICAN-KOREA
'As in heaven so on earth': the brave history of the Korean Church in Vatican exhibit
In the Charlemagne wing until November 17th. The 230-year-old Churchin Korea is a "story of martyrdom and action" to accomplish divine will on earth. The "spontaneous" beginnings, the century of persecution and commitment to human rights. Executive director: An unknown story that moves and "ignites" the Church of the West.
See also
22/09/2006 SOUTH KOREA NORTH KOREA
Card. Cheong: "Pray that Eucharist may return to North Korea"
The cardinal invited Korean believers to follow the martyrs' example and to live a life based on Eucharistic values. He expressed regret about the northern side of the border, where believers cannot receive the great gift of communion.
30/05/2017 12:29:00 SOUTH KOREA
Moon Jae-in meets the Pope's envoy and authorizes humanitarian aid to the North
The South Korean President met with Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong, with a message to Pope Francis. The new administration has authorized some civil and religious organizations to prepare aid that will be sent to the North. Events confirmed by AsiaNews sources
27/06/2012 SOUTH KOREA
Seoul, the new archbishop is installed: "Everyone help me to carry out my mission"
With a solemn Mass Msgr. Andrew Yeom Soo-jung became the 14th Metropolitan of the Korean capital. Friday he will receive the pallium from Benedict XVI. The new shepherd asked the faithful "for help to carry on the great challenges that the Church has before her: we will always fight for human life and for the reunification of Korea." The prelate also wants to transform into a site of pilgrimage the place where the first Korean martyrs were killed, including some of his direct ancestors.
30/03/2006 SOUTH KOREA NORTH KOREA
Card. Cheong: "I will do my utmost to host next WYD in Korea"
The new cardinal has proposed the Korean peninsula as a candidate to host World Youth Day. "It would be very useful for new vocations among youth, who may consider the north as a field for their ministry."
26/04/2006 SOUTH KOREA NORTH KOREA
Catholic delegation goes north for first time ever
This is the first time the group of 61 people, lay and priests, visits the structures it funded over the past 11 years. For many analysts, the visit "raises hopes for an agreement allowing more religious freedom in the country".
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
02/10/2017 IRAQ
02/10/2017 NORWAY " ISRAEL
02/10/2017 MALAYSIA " NORTH KOREA
04/10/2017 INDIA
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
04/10/2017 INDIA
02/10/2017 VATICAN - ASIA
The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®