» 10/09/2017, 11.49
TAIWAN-VATICAN
Xin Yage
'Caught in the Net': the 24th World Congress of the Apostleship of the Sea in Taiwan
Held from October 1 to 7. A telegram from Pope Francis and the intervention of Card. Turkson. The drama of fishermen, often underpaid and forced laborers in the hands of criminal organizations. On the island, four service and training centres for fishermen and sailors.
Books
