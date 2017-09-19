|
|
» 09/26/2017, 09.24
NORTH KOREA-USA
'Declaration of War': Washington denies; Pyongyang threatens
Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho: The US has declared war on us. We have the right to shoot down US jets. The White House: Absurd idea. Fears that the "war of words" will turn into "real action". UN, Russia, China, and South Korea ask both sides to cease provocations. In Pyongyang, photos and videos of an US bomber and a North Korean missile carrier.
|
