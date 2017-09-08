|
» 09/13/2017, 09.17
INDIA
'I am Gauri': in Bangalore, 15,000 demand justice for the murdered journalist
Gauri Lankesh was killed on September 5 and her assassins are still at large. The intellectual was known for her criticisms of the Hindu nationalist party in the government. Fr. Prakash: "Hers was an unstoppable crusade for the freedom of thought and expression."
