23 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/23/2017, 09.35

    JAPAN

    'Super-Majority' for Shinzo Abe. The end of the pacifist constitution is closer



    The premier’s coalition wins 312 seats out of 465. Divided Democrats took only 54 and 49. Snap election called over Korean crisis. Abe wants to change Article 9 of the Constitution with which Japan rejects war.

    Tokyo (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has confirmed his mandate and taken a "super-majority" thanks to the overwhelming victory in yesterday's vote. The result paves the way for the reform of the Japanese pacifist constitution, following years of controversy involving the charter.

    According to local media, the coalition led by Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), won 312 seats out of 465. The Democratic Party was defeated after the split that saw the Party of hope founded by the Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike. The two groups took 54 and 49 seats respectively.

    Abe dissolved parliament last September and called the people to vote for a stronger mandate to face the "crises" that plagued Japan, including the North Korean threat, during which "strong diplomacy is needed". It was the last two Pyongyang missile launches to favor Abe's victory and his more militaristic line, reversing the tendency of a declining consensus.

    With the new majority, Abe will be able to review the constitution, and in particular Article 9, under which Japan renounces war and a permanent army. Successive governments interpreted the norm by defining the Japanese army as a "self-defence force". For years, intentions to reform the constitution have sparked protests and controversy. If a change is approved in parliament, the population will be called to vote in a public referendum.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    japan
    elections
    vote
    shinzo abe
    japanese constitution
    article 9
    army
    north korea
    Korean crisis
    nuclear











    See also

    13/12/2004 JAPAN  NORTH KOREA
    Pyongyang's lies stiffen Japan's resolve


    12/06/2006 NORTH KOREA - SOUTH KOREA - JAPAN
    Pyongyang using an old mother to duck abduction accusations
    After almost 30 years North Korea "finds" a man who was abducted to train as a spy and allows him to meet his mother. During his captivity he married a Japanese woman, also abducted, that Kim Jong-il had first claimed was dead.

    26/07/2005 NORTH KOREA  SOUTH KOREA
    Some signs of flexibility between the United States and North Korea in Beijing
    Six-nation talks re-start in Beijing. They were interrupted in June 2004 when North Korea walked away from the negotiating table.

    16/05/2007 JAPAN
    Towards a new constitution: Tokyo will officially have the army it already has
    The current constitution does not allow for the use of military force and therefore prohibits the existence of an army. But Japan has the world’s fifth biggest military budget and boasts 250 thousand men in its defence forces equipped with some of the most advanced weapons.

    29/08/2017 10:12:00 NORTH KOREA-JAPAN
    Pyongyang launches missile over Japan: 'unprecedented' threat

    Shinzo Abe and Korean Kang Kyung-wha in talks with US allies. UN Security Council calls emergency session for this afternoon. Increased sanctions are expected to push the North into dialogue. But Pyongyang is able to circumnavigate them.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.