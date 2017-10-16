|
|
» 10/23/2017, 09.35
JAPAN
'Super-Majority' for Shinzo Abe. The end of the pacifist constitution is closer
The premier’s coalition wins 312 seats out of 465. Divided Democrats took only 54 and 49. Snap election called over Korean crisis. Abe wants to change Article 9 of the Constitution with which Japan rejects war.
See also
13/12/2004 JAPAN NORTH KOREA
Pyongyang's lies stiffen Japan's resolve
12/06/2006 NORTH KOREA - SOUTH KOREA - JAPAN
Pyongyang using an old mother to duck abduction accusations
After almost 30 years North Korea "finds" a man who was abducted to train as a spy and allows him to meet his mother. During his captivity he married a Japanese woman, also abducted, that Kim Jong-il had first claimed was dead.
26/07/2005 NORTH KOREA SOUTH KOREA
Some signs of flexibility between the United States and North Korea in Beijing
Six-nation talks re-start in Beijing. They were interrupted in June 2004 when North Korea walked away from the negotiating table.
16/05/2007 JAPAN
Towards a new constitution: Tokyo will officially have the army it already has
The current constitution does not allow for the use of military force and therefore prohibits the existence of an army. But Japan has the world’s fifth biggest military budget and boasts 250 thousand men in its defence forces equipped with some of the most advanced weapons.
29/08/2017 10:12:00 NORTH KOREA-JAPAN
Pyongyang launches missile over Japan: 'unprecedented' threat
Shinzo Abe and Korean Kang Kyung-wha in talks with US allies. UN Security Council calls emergency session for this afternoon. Increased sanctions are expected to push the North into dialogue. But Pyongyang is able to circumnavigate them.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
16/10/2017 EGYPT
18/10/2017 VATICAN
16/10/2017 VATICAN " HINDUS
19/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
16/10/2017 PAKISTAN
21/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
17/10/2017 NORTH KOREA - EU
17/10/2017 VATICAN
18/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®