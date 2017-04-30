

» 05/06/2017, 14.00



RUSSIA – FRANCE 'The Russians are coming’ in the French Elections. Russia Today and Sputnik plan to sue Emmanuel Macron



Thousands of documents from the Macron campaign are released, as was the case in the United States with Hillary Clinton. Accusations of a gay affair come from "sites, some of which were linked to Russian interests." Kremlin the denies the charges. The French Church (and Pope Francis) offer criteria to evaluate the candidates but refrain from giving instructions as to how to vote. Moscow (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Russia's state-funded Russia Today television and Sputnik news agency plan to sue French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron over accusations that they mounted a smear campaign against him, their chief editor Margarita Simonyan said Friday. "We're sick of their lying. We're going to sue," Simonyan wrote on Twitter. In a statement, Sputnik said that it "intends to contact lawyers over the fact of constant false accusations by the headquarters of EM!", referring to Macron's En Marche (On the Move) movement. The decision by the two Russian media outlets comes at the end of the campaign to elect the next French president, set for tomorrow. The runoff pits Emmanuel Macron, 39, an investment banker and a former economy minister, and Marine Le Pen, 48, running for the National Front, an anti-globalisation nationalist party. The election campaign has had moments worthy of spy movies and secret plots, blamed on Russia, which has been accused of trying to influence international politics behind the scenes. In this sense, France’s election echoes the recent US presidential election, characterised by never dispelled allegations and suspicions that Moscow favoured Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton. Last night, a few minutes before the end of the campaign, thousands of internal documents from the Macron campaign were released online. For the centrist candidate's furious staff, this was an attempt at "democratic destabilisation, like that seen during the last presidential campaign in the United States". At the time, Hillary Clinton had accused Russian hackers of posting her emails, which contributed to her defeat. So far, Russia has not been blamed for what has been dubbed ‘EMleaks’. However, last month, a Japan-based cybersecurity research group said that Russian hackers had targeted Macron's campaign. Macron described the insinuations as "fake news and lies" from "sites, some of which were linked to Russian interests." Macron's staff blame Russia Today and Sputnik for rumours about the candidate's alleged gay affair. In February, Macron's spokesman Benjamin Griveaux had accused the Kremlin of mounting a "smear campaign" via state media. "We never had, and do not have, the intention of interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries, and especially not in their electoral process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in February. Meanwhile, the decision by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of France to remain neutral in the election has raised some eyebrows. However, the Bishops did issue a statement citing criteria of discernment to assess the candidates, like their attitude towards welcoming migrants and “filial ties” in families. On his way back from Egypt, Pope Francis himself waded into the debate by stressing the importance of reforming Europe and welcoming migrants, but he did not give any "voting instructions". "I know that one [candidate] represents the strong right,” the pontiff said, “but the other I truly don’t know where they come from - for this (reason) I cannot give a clear opinion on France.” e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : 'The Russians are coming’ in the French Elections. Russia Today and Sputnik plan to sue Emmanuel Macron North Asia Russia Europe

Thousands of documents from the Macron campaign are released, as was the case in the United States with Hillary Clinton. Accusations of a gay affair come from "sites, some of which were linked to Russian interests." Kremlin the denies the charges. The French Church (and Pope Francis) offer criteria to evaluate the candidates but refrain from giving instructions as to how to vote.



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

15/01/2015 VATICAN

Pope: freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but faiths have the right not to be ridiculed

During his meeting with journalists on the plane to the Philippines, Francis called "killing in the name of God" an "aberration". Speaking about a possible attack against him, he said he feared more for the safety of people who come to meet him than for himself; instead, he faces risk with "a good dose of unawareness." In June or July, he is expected to issue an encyclical on the environment. In the Philippines, "The crux of the message will be the poor," especially in support for the victims of typhoon Yolanda.



04/05/2009 THAILAND

Chiang Mai celebrates ordination of Mgr Arphonrat

The new bishop replaces 74-year-old Mgr Surasarang who resigned for health reasons. The ceremony was presided by the archbishop of Bangkok with 5,000 participants from across the country, including some in traditional dress from the northern highlands. A Buddhist leader sends his best wishes to the new bishop, hoping for joint efforts at promoting harmony among the faithful.



27/06/2016 18:12:00 ARMENIA – VATICAN

Francis’s visit and the mission entrusted to the Armenian people

The pope did not waver from calling evil by its name, recognising the right of the Armenian people to remember. However, remembrance can no longer be an end in itself; it must become the vocation of the Armenian people and Diaspora. Armenians must become ambassadors and a bridge between cultures they met after the genocide, working for peace and religious coexistence. A Diaspora Armenian writes.







