|
|
» 11/15/2017, 19.16
IRAN
As expression of solidarity pour in for earthquake victims, questions are raised about construction standards
The number of victims keeps rising, topping 530. Rouhani pledges immediate action. Expressions of solidarity pour in from around the world. Doubts are emerging about the quality of the buildings constructed under Ahmadinejad's government. Since 1990, almost 100,000 people have died in earthquakes.
See also
11/09/2015 JAPAN
Japan, hundreds of thousands evacuated for Typhoon Etau: "It 'like a tsunami'
Although downgraded to a "Tropical Storm", the typhoon caused torrential rains that have devastated the country. At least 22 missing, dozens of people rescued by military helicopters after spending the night on roofs. The Meteorological Agency warns: "Possible future disasters."
25/01/2010 LEBANON
Ethiopian plane crashes into the sea after taking off from Beirut
There were 92 people on board, 83 passengers and 9 crew members. It is unknown if there are survivors. Lebanese Air Force and Navy, as well as the UNIFIL forces, rush to disaster zone. Causes appear related to bad weather.
19/04/2017 09:58:00 SRI LANKA
Colombo, victims of landfill slide rises to 32
On April 14, a mountain of waste 91 meters high has hit the slums of Meethotamulla. About 80 houses buried, another 17 damaged. At least 1,500 police officers involved in the search for 30 missing. Residents had complained for some time of the danger of the landfill.
09/07/2012 JAPAN
Fukushima nuclear crisis: man's responsibility
The conclusions of the Committee of Inquiry. Responsibility for the tragedy lies with Japanese man, in concrete terms the industry, TEPCO, and the "regulators" or bureaucracy, and Naoto Kan, the then prime minister.
11/04/2010 VATICAN
Pope entrusts people of Poland and victims of air disaster to the ‘merciful Lord’
Benedict XVI expresses his ‘profound sorrow’ for the 96 victims of the air disaster, most of the Polish leadership. The hymns of a group of nuns. The memory of Divine Mercy Sunday, desired by John Paul II to mark the canonization of Sr. Maria Faustina Kowalska. Priests familiarise people with "the infinite Mercy," like the Cure d'Ars. On May 2, the pope will travel to Turin for the exhibition of the Shroud.
|
Editor's choices
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICANMass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'
Li Yuan
Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
TOP10
11/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
10/11/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
10/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
Fr. Gaetano Nicosia, the angel of the lepers, has died
Gianni Criveller
13/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
Saad Hariri’s interview tears confirm the doubts of the Lebanese
Pierre Balanian
13/11/2017 PAKISTAN
11/11/2017 IRAN - USA - UN
10/11/2017 VATICAN
13/11/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
11/11/2017 SRI LANKA
Colombo, environmental protection: Catholic and Buddhist girls clean up a beach
Melani Manel Perera
13/11/2017 INDONESIA
Religious Freedom: Jakarta recognises indigenous religious beliefs
Mathias Hariyadi
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®