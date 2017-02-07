|
|
» 02/13/2017, 13.51
VIETNAM
Hung Quoc
Bùi Thị Minh Hằng, a Vietnamese activist for human rights and religious freedom, has been released
She spent three years in prison after a conviction on false charges. Redemptorists in Saigon took her in on the evening of her release. Quickly, she reiterated her commitment to human rights and democracy. Prison, she said, "helps activists grow in the peaceful struggle."
See also
23/01/2007 VIETNAM – VATICAN
Diplomatic relations should not face obstacles anymore, says Card Pham Minh Man
Speaking to AsiaNews, the archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City talks about his meeting with Vietnam’s president and their discussion about religious freedom and the Church’s role in the country’s development, especially in the areas of education and health care.
20/10/2008 VIETNAM
After the “great turmoil” comes the joy of an auxiliary bishop, Monsignor Kiet says
In a letter to the faithful, the archbishop of Hanoi highlights the statement by the Bishops’ Council on “frank and direct” dialogue and prayer. There are fears that attacks against the prelate by Hanoi mayor, “rising star’ in Vietnam’ politics, will continue.
25/09/2008 VIETNAM
In Ho Chi Minh City calls for justice and prayer for those who “persecute us”
About 7,000 people take part in a prayer vigil during which participants express communion with Hanoi Catholics, victims of a vicious attack by city authorities and the Communist Party. A “drastic action” against the Catholic community is feared.
31/03/2006 JOHN PAUL II VIETNAM
John Paul II, a "tireless messenger of the word of God, says Card Pham Minh Man
The Gospel values the late Pope preached everywhere helped Vietnamese society develop in a stable manner, the archbishop of Ho Chi Minh City tells AsiaNews.
06/12/2006 HONG KONG – CHINA – VIETNAM
Card. Zen: “Beijing should learn from Vietnam and be open to religious freedom”
After a two-day visit in Ho Chi Minh City, the bishop of Hong Kong talked to AsiaNews about the deep faith of the Vietnamese people and the openness of the government towards the Church. He invited China to disavow the Patriotic Association and grant full freedom to its Catholics.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
TOP10
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
07/02/2017 PAKISTAN
09/02/2017 VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
09/02/2017 ISLAM - MOROCCO
08/02/2017 VATICAN
07/02/2017 INDONESIA
Archbishop of Jakarta: vote against extremism and violence
Mathias Hariyadi
07/02/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
06/02/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Church in China: the ten most important news stories of 2016
Padre Pietro (伯铎神父)
07/02/2017 MYANMAR
Myanmar, Burmese Cardinal: the dawn of hope blurred by ethnic and sectarian violence
Card. Charles Maung Bo
10/02/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®