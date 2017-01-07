|
|
» 01/13/2017, 16.33
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Card D'Rozario tells Bangladesh priests and religious to visit more families
The cardinal met with 50 priests, 20 nuns and 30 Catholic lay people. "Family members want to hear words of hope". The family is the root of the Church. The country needs more people trained to meet their needs. Marriage is not just a social tradition, but is “the mirror of God’s love."
See also
12/12/2016 10:05:00 BANGLADESH
Bangladesh Catholics give thanks to God for their first Cardinal (Photo)
Card. Patrick D'Rozario received his red hat on 19 November. In his archdiocese of Dhaka he was greeted by 5 thousand faithful. To honor him, five bishops arrived from India. In Bangladesh there are about 600 thousand Catholics.
07/07/2009 SRI LANKA
Colombo diocese promoting a day to help widows
Thousands of people have lost their husband or wife. “I want them to understand that they are not alone in this world, and that they have a task to perform,” priest says.
10/10/2016 09:52:00 BANGLADESH - VATICAN
Cardinal-designate Patrick D'Rozario: My appointment is "a gift for Bangladesh"
In a surprise move yesterday Pope Francis announced a consistory for the creation of 17 new cardinals. The Archbishop of Dhaka learned of his appointment while celebrating Mass and was overcome by a strong emotion. Local priest: "I prayed a lot to God to give us a cardinal. Eventually God responded".
25/09/2007 MYANMAR
Church launches national prayer campaign
As anti-junta protests continue with Buddhist monks in the streets of the capital shouting “democracy”, the archbishop of Yangon urges dioceses around the country to join in prayer and do all that is possible to help the population and the country.
20/08/2015 KOREA
Korean Church to examine the beatification of the bishop of Pyongyang and companions, martyred by Kim Il-sung
The Bishops’ Conference announced that in late November that it will begin to assess whether Mgr Francis Borgia Hong Yong-ho and his 80 companions can be considered as martyrs. Jailed in 1949, Mgr Hong has been missing ever since. The group includes Mgr Byrne, a Maryknoll missionary forced on a "death march" by the soldiers of the North Korean regime.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
11/01/2017 INDONESIA
07/01/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
09/01/2017 VATICAN
12/01/2017 INDONESIA
07/01/2017 PAKISTAN
08/01/2017 VATICAN
07/01/2017 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
11/01/2017 MALAYSIA - MYANMAR
09/01/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®