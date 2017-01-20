|
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Church slams sanitation work in Faisalabad only for “non-Muslims" (photos)
The city’s waste management company began a recruitment campaign for local candidates who are healthy and non-Muslims. For the Justice and Peace Commission, this is discrimination. Christians hold the most menial jobs in the country’s big cities. Public sector jobs reserved for non-Muslims are only 5 per cent of the total.
29/07/2015 INDIA
Alarm waste in Mumbai: garbage overwhelms the metropolis
The occupied area could accomodate houses worth .4 billions and give shelter to the 6.5 million slum dwellers. Trash mountain of Deonar dump site (the ancientest) is twice taller than the White House.
06/07/2011 CHINA
China produces the worst milk in the world
Chinese milk has a low protein level and high levels of bacteria. “What is produced from garbage is garbage,” one critic says. Ordinary people are concerned in the wake of the melamine-tainted milk scandal. The government lowers safety levels because producers cannot meet stricter standards. Some 70 per cent of milk producers would go out of business if forced to meet them.
30/04/2010 CHINA
World Expo opens in Shanghai with lavish ceremony
Songs, dances, lights, fireworks, and high tech images are part of the most extravagant Expo in history. However, ordinary people and migrant workers are kept out so as not to ruin the pretty picture. Environmental concerns get virtual treatment in one of the most polluted countries in the world.
24/03/2005 CHINA
Economic development and the pollution of water resources
02/07/2009 INDONESIA
Nuns help the poor with garbage
For the past two years the Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul have been recycling plastic in East Java, turning it into umbrellas, bags, mobile phone cases and rosary beads. Thanks to the initiative, a number of families are earning a living selling these products.
|
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
