|
|
» 10/16/2017, 19.49
EGYPT
Coptic priest’s murderer is a Islamist fanatic, says bishop
For Abba Estiganous, bishop of Beba, religion is behind the murder of "martyr" Sam'an Shehata. His murderer, Mohamed Sonbaty, attacked his own relatives in the past and set fire to their home. For neighbours, he is a known radical. The Catholic Church shares the pain and offers prayers.
See also
26/05/2017 16:40:00 EGYPT
Terrorists kill dozens in an attack targeting Christians
According to Fr Greiche, a spokesman for the Egyptian Catholic Church, militants want to "purify Egypt and the Middle East of the Christian presence." The attack on the eve of Ramadan is the "the worst advertisement". It is a sad moment for Egypt and “Muslims who want to live peace". Tonight, prayers and services will be held in memory of the victims.
08/06/2011 BANGLADESH
Bangladeshi Premier to keep Islam as state religion
Sheikh Hasina wants to keep the 2007 amendment to the original secular constitution, deemed illegal by the Supreme Court. The Islamic parties most concerned about a return to the Charter of 1972, which bans parties based on religion.
02/07/2015 EGYPT
For Catholic Church, the Egyptian people is united in the fight against Jihadist terrorism
For Fr Rafic Greiche, “Rather than fear, what dominates is a feeling of anger” over the state prosecutor’s assassination and the Sinai attack. At least 100 people die in the latter. For the spokesman of the Catholic Church, the prosecutor's death was obviously caused by police letting their guard down. For him external forces are trying to bring "instability" to the country.
29/09/2006 VATICAN
Cardinal Bertone meets diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See
The newly-appointed Secretary of State calls on diplomats to work together to defend human dignity, religious freedom and peace.
10/12/2009 INDIA
Telangana, a new Indian state, is given go ahead
It comprises 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The decision arrived at yesterday at midnight, while the leader KC Rao, champion of the cause, lay dying. Telangana Irredentism has lasted 50 years. Telangana is the poorest area. Concerns about possible divisions of other states of Indian Union.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
13/10/2017 EGYPT
11/10/2017 PAKISTAN
Christian boy tortured to death by Punjab police
Shafique Khokhar
10/10/2017 VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
Bernardo Cervellera
11/10/2017 VATICAN
12/10/2017 VATICAN
12/10/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
12/10/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
12/10/2017 EGYPT - LIBYA
13/10/2017 VATICAN - LEBANON
11/10/2017 MYANMAR
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®