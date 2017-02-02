08 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 02/08/2017, 17.01

    CHINA

    Criticism and suspicion over a Christian theme park opened in Mao Zedong’s birthplace in Hunan



    The site was inaugurated during the spring festival. It covers ​​15 hectares and its highlight is the 80-metre church. Local authorities allegedly sponsored the construction.

    Beijing (AsiaNews) – A Christian theme park (教会 主题 公园) opened during the spring festival in Changsha, Hunan province (where Mao Zedong was born), inside the Changsha Xingsha Ecological Park.

    One of the highlights of the tourist site, which covers ​​15 hectares, is an 80-metre high church. The park is also home to the Hunan Bible Institute.

    However, the opening of the park has sparked a wave of criticism because it was allegedly sponsored by the local government.

    “Local governments should no longer use public resources for the propaganda and promotion of a religion,” wrote Shan Renping on the Global Times, a paper close to the Communist Party’s People's Daily.

    “[R]eligious activities should take place at religious sites, and should not be extended to social settings,” and “Christian activities should take place within the church, and not in public places. [. . .] Religion should neither be suppressed nor promoted, but should be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

    The opening of the "Christian" park has also fuelled a debate on Chinese social media, with conflicting opinions.

    In a popular WeChat article by an account called ‘Behind the Headlines’, the author expresses his dismay at the fact that the Christian park should be opened in, of all places, the hometown of Mao, who was a convinced atheist.

    Many Chinese Internet users believe that the country is a secular society and that the park’s construction is not consistent with Changsha’s revolutionary history.

    One user on Sina Weibo, China's version of Twitter, wrote "the government should be alert to the penetration of religious ideas that contradict China's mainstream ideology, which might pose a threat to political security."

    Some also wonder why China would use religion for economic reasons. For Zhang Yiwu, a professor and cultural scholar at Peking University, the answer lies in the fact that "Many local governments are struggling for progress during industrial transformation, and religion is being used for cultural and tourist development".

    Others have come out in favour of the park as a form of religious freedom, wince no one is obliged to go there. One commentator complained that the widespread criticism was unfair, noting that “When there are mosques built, nobody dares to say anything, but when other religions make something, you open your mouths. It’s not right.”
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    christian-themed park
    controversy
    criticism
    support











    See also



    Editor's choices
    USA - MIDDLE EAST
    Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.


    CHINA
    Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)



    The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.

     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.