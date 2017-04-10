|
|
» 04/13/2017, 17.17
VIETNAM
Thanh Thuy
Despite the regime's persecution five ordinations took place in Thiên An
The bishop of Kontum made a pastoral visit at the monastery. The local administration wants to seize the area and adjacent buildings. The monastery is often attacked by thugs and police.
See also
21/03/2012 VIETNAM
In charity work and proclaiming the Good News, lay people get involved in mission this Lent
Parishes in the southeastern diocese of Phan Thiết promote meetings and seminars on the Word of God and work to help the poor. Guided by Benedict XVI's message, 40 catechumens prepare for baptism this coming Easter. Catholics on wind-spent, typhoon-prone islands celebrate their new church.
13/12/2016 13:51:00 VIETNAM
Feast of Our Lady of Fatima in Ho Chi Minh City parish threatened by the government
Every 13th of the month, parishioners in Thủ Thiêm gather to celebrate the family, pray and eat together. This is a strong stand against the authorities who want to expropriate the parish’s land. For years the government has been driving away families and religious congregations to make way for shopping malls and restaurants. Even though they live far away, some parishioners “continue to come to church”; for others, “the government ought to respect the rights of religion."
05/12/2006 VIETNAM
Rights of Catholics better respected in Phan Thiêt
The diocese fought to see its legal rights upheld.
22/07/2004 CHINA
China tops world in censuring religious websites
Access to AsiaNews also blocked
24/06/2004 RUSSIA
Freedom of expression on trial
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
10/04/2017 VATICAN-ISLAM-EGYPT
10/04/2017 ISLAM " EGYPT
Young Muslim on the blood of Palm Sunday
Kamel Abderrahmani
13/04/2017 UN-RUSSIA-USA
11/04/2017 RUSSIA
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
Attacks on Egypt’s churches, what really happened
Loula Lahham
10/04/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
10/04/2017 INDIA
11/04/2017 INDIA
Masses interrupted, pastors arrested, allegations of forced conversions: Easter plight of India’s Christians
Santosh Digal e Nirmala Carvalho
12/04/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®