» 02/14/2017, 14.07
CHINA – VATICAN
Taxiang Lüren (他乡旅人)
Doubts and indifference among Chinese Catholics toward Card Tong’s article
Chinese Catholic websites did not publish the article. Many believers think that nothing will change. Card Tong “has tried not to offend the Chinese government". Whilst showing concern for the situation of the faithful, "he did not speak about the hard and demanding life of the Church". After the Ninth Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives, some priests expect "chaos" for the Church in China. One scholar offers his thoughts on the matter.
11/03/2009 HONG KONG - CHINA
Cardinal Zen to leave helm of Hong Kong diocese after Easter
The diocese will be handed over to coadjutor bishop, Mgr John Tong. He will follow Cardinal Zen’s path in running the Church and in the relationship towards China and the authorities in Beijing. The Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association hopes instead for a shift. Cardinal Zen will continue to follow the situation of the Church in China.
04/08/2016 07:00:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Card. Tong: Communion of the Church in China with the Universal Church
Card. John Tong, bishop of Hong Kong, gives an in-depth explanation of the Holy See’s reasons for continuing dialogue with Beijing: to ensure greater religious freedom to the Catholic communities; re-establish unofficial and imprisoned bishops; reinstate illicit bishops. The Letter of Pope Benedict XVI is "absolutely valid."
13/02/2017 13:00:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Card. Tong’s article: only hopes for China-Holy See talks. Liu Bainian’s cold shower
Fr. Ticozzi: It is a 'literary genre' to garner momentum towards the ideal future, an exhortation. Anthony Liu Bainian: It's just an opinion of John Tong. The appointment of bishops depends on "the future of China-Vatican dialogue". Underground bishops "not suitable to work with the Communist Party."
07/11/2016 12:19:00 VATICAN - CHINA
The "despair" of the underground Church before China-Vatican dialogue
The faithful of the underground Church are frustrated by the Holy See’s “overlooking” them. There have been no underground bishops, but only apostolic administrators, for almost 20 years. In the eyes of the faithful, this decision is a kind of death sentence for their communities. "Embraces", meetings and souvenir photos with the pope for officials; no meetings or blessings for underground priests, and bishops. The question of registration to the Patriotic Association. An official bishop: "We are all puppets. We just do what they tell us to do". A double defeat for the Vatican and China.
29/08/2016 13:04:00 CHINA - VATICAN
Rethinking China-Vatican accords (with a touch of irony)
There are various discrepancies in discussions on relations between China and the Holy See. Despite the fact that there is still no public agreement, many commentators hotly discuss it as if it were common gossip. Even the bishops are often reduced to mere puppets; the lack of mutual trust between the two parties; the Taiwan issue: these are some of the problems outlined by the informed author, who calls himself "the hermit priest of the North" and is a very famous priest-blogger in China.
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
07/02/2017 PAKISTAN
09/02/2017 VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
09/02/2017 ISLAM - MOROCCO
08/02/2017 VATICAN
07/02/2017 INDONESIA
Archbishop of Jakarta: vote against extremism and violence

Mathias Hariyadi
Mathias Hariyadi
10/02/2017 VATICAN
11/02/2017 VATICAN
08/02/2017 THAILAND
09/02/2017 VATICAN
