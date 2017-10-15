|
|
» 10/21/2017, 14.35
SOUTH KOREA
For Bishop You, the Gospel can overcome the obsession of competition and the decline in births
For the bishop of Daejeon, the country’s low birth rate is the result of constant focus on careers. Physical labour is denigrated; only white-collar jobs are appreciated. Families teach to outperform others. "We love the Lord by loving our brothers and sisters."
See also
04/05/2011 KOREA
North Korean refugees are “missionaries of hope” for the South
Mgr Lazarus You Heung-sik, bishop of Daejeon and president of the Episcopal Commission for the pastoral care of migrants and refugees, speaks to AsiaNews about North Korean refugees. “Our brothers on the other side of the border are like children: the future of our society. As Christ taught us, we must love them and help them.”
18/11/2014 KOREA - SYMPOSIUM
Mgr You: popes have shown how to overcome the crisis of Korean society
At the 2014 AsiaNews International Symposium, the bishop of Daejeon looks at the trips by John Paul II and Francis to the peninsula, the last country still divided by war. "The seeds that were planted have borne fruit. Let us hope they become a way of salvation for us and throughout Asia."
21/04/2016 14:33:00 SOUTH KOREA
Justice and peace chief tells Catholics MPs to be missionaries in parliament
South Korea’s newly elected 300-member National Assembly has 77 Catholic MPs. “Our society is split in two,” says Mgr Lazarus You Heung-sik, bishop of Daejeon. In his message to the new lawmakers, he calls on them to work for “reconciliation” showing “with facts that you understand the precepts of the Gospel”.
11/12/2014 KOREA - MONGOLIA
Mongolia has its first ordained deacon, Joseph Enkh-Baatar
The young man studied at the seminary of Daejeon, South Korea. The local bishop, Mgr Lazzaro You Heung-sik, and Ulaan Baatar's prefect apostolic celebrated the ceremony. In the homily, Saint Andrew Kim was mentioned as "the first of many" who "was also ordained in a foreign land."
08/05/2007 HONG KONG
HK chief executive allows exploitation of workers
A worker takes Hong Kong’s chief executive to court for failing to protect her and workers like her. The law grants him the right to set minimum wage levels to avoid exploitation but he has failed to exercise that right so far.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
16/10/2017 EGYPT
15/10/2017 VATICAN
18/10/2017 VATICAN
16/10/2017 VATICAN " HINDUS
15/10/2017 VATICAN
16/10/2017 PAKISTAN
17/10/2017 NORTH KOREA - EU
19/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
17/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®