24 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/24/2017, 16.38

    PAKISTAN

    For Pakistani activists, the abduction of intellectuals is a failure of the State

    Shafique Khokhar

    Prof Salman Haider and four Lahore bloggers have been missing for almost three weeks, possibly kidnapped for criticizing radical elements in the government and the military. Anyone who is accused of a crime should have the right to defend himself in a court of law. Pakistan ranks among the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists and human rights defenders.

    Lahore (AsiaNews) – The abduction of the five activist intellectuals, missing for almost three weeks, is "a failure of the State,” said Samson Salamat, head of the Rwadari Tehreek Movement (Movement for tolerance) who spoke to AsiaNews.

    Together with other Pakistani activists, he is concerned about the fate of Professor Salman Haider and of four Lahore bloggers, who went missing, possibly detained by the police for comments criticising radical elements in the government and the military establishment.

    "International human rights laws and Pakistan's Constitution guarantee freedom of conscience, opinion and expression,” Salamat explained. “Therefore, it is the responsibility of the State and its institutions to safeguard the rights and freedoms of all citizens, without discrimination."

    According to the activist, "the disappearance of Prof Haider and the bloggers raises serious questions about the government's performance, especially since nothing has been done to find the intellectuals, who have been missing for several days."

    “The rule of law requires that each accused be brought before a court,” Salamat noted, where he “must have the right to prove his innocence under Article 10, paragraph A of the Constitution.”

    Unfortunately, "in many cases, this does not happen. It is really sad that activists have been abducted for their progressive ideas, for dissenting from those of others.”

    “We must remember that no society can live peacefully without respect for the opinions of others. Lack of respect creates violent reactions and society itself slides towards greater violations."

    Farooq Tariq, a spokesman for the Awamy Workers Party, said that the protests in favour of the liberation of the intellectuals will continue until "they return and until attacks against human rights defenders are not stopped."

    For activist Diep Syeda, "abducting people is against the law. Security agencies cannot be exonerated from their responsibility to protect life and provide security to the missing activists."

    The most worrisome thing for Rojar Noor Alam, Caritas programme chief in Lahore, "is that those who go missing include those who raise their voice in favour of the missing. Pakistan is becoming really dangerous for liberals and secular people. Free thought and free expression of ideas are labelled treason."

    The country, he noted, "always shows up at the top of the list of those most dangerous for journalists and human rights defenders, who are often imprisoned, beaten and even killed."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    pakistan
    activists
    intellectuals
    missing
    failure
    state
    human rights
    abduction











    See also

    27/12/2007 PAKISTAN
    Attack in Rawalpindi, Benazir Bhutto killed
    Al-Qaeda claims responsibility for the attack whose purpose was to terminate “the most precious American asset” in Pakistan. Another 20 people die in the blast. A few hours earlier another attack involved supporters of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

    14/08/2007 PAKISTAN
    Minorities demand equal rights as country celebrates independence
    As Pakistan celebrates 60 years since independence from the United Kingdom, thousands of people from minority communities demand equal rights, appealing to the vision of the Father of the nation, Ali Jinnah. Former Prime Minister Bhutto says country is in great need for a “voice against religious intolerance.”

    13/05/2008 PAKISTAN
    Muslim League withdraws its ministers, plunging Pakistan government into crisis
    Out of 24 ministers nine are quitting over the failure to reinstate judges sacked by Musharraf. There is particular concern over the finance minister who was supposed to present the annual budget in a few weeks time.

    21/08/2008 PAKISTAN
    Terrorism on the offensive as the debate over a new president heats up
    At least 50 people are killed and dozens are hurt in a double suicide bomb attack against the country’s main defence industry complex. At the same time the country is starting to vet the candidacy of Asif Ali Zardari, the husband of the late Benazir Bhutto, to the presidency. Political parties are however split over the issue.

    27/04/2007 PAKISTAN
    Mob and police torture Catholic man accused of blasphemy
    Without any evidence angry Muslims torture Sattar Masih, 28, for allegedly blaspheming against Muhammad. Police moves in but only to arrest him. He was supposed to get married the following day.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - USA
    Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor



    Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.


    CHINA - UNITED STATES
    The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war

    Wei Jingsheng

    As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.