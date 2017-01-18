|
|
» 01/24/2017, 16.38
PAKISTAN
Shafique Khokhar
For Pakistani activists, the abduction of intellectuals is a failure of the State
Prof Salman Haider and four Lahore bloggers have been missing for almost three weeks, possibly kidnapped for criticizing radical elements in the government and the military. Anyone who is accused of a crime should have the right to defend himself in a court of law. Pakistan ranks among the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists and human rights defenders.
|
|
