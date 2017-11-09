15 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/15/2017, 17.27

    MYANMAR – UNITED STATES

    For US Secretary of State, “broad economic sanctions . . . not advisable”



    Washington remains cautions, differentiates between civilian government from military. The US will provide an additional US$ 47 million in humanitarian aid for refugees. China is dissatisfied with US involvement in Myanmar’s affairs. Aung San Suu Kyi answers her critics.

    Naypyidaw (AsiaNews/Agencies) – For US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, sanctions will not solve the crisis in Rakhine.

    Washington’s chief diplomat made the comment today at a press conference with Myanmar’s State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi (pictured) after meeting the country’s military and political leaders.

    Tillerson reiterated the need for an independent investigation into the "credible" allegations of atrocities committed by Myanmar’s military against the Rohingya ethnic minority in the western state of Rakhine.

    “[B]road economic sanctions are not something that I’d think would be advisable at this time,” he said. “We want to see Myanmar succeed,” he added, but “You can’t just impose sanctions and say therefore the crisis is over.”

    At the end of his one-day visit to Naypyidaw, Mr Tillerson said the United States would provide an additional US$ 47 million in humanitarian assistance for refugees, bringing the total to US$ 87 million since the start of the crisis.

    Washington has played an important role in Myanmar’s transition to democracy, but remains cautious about condemning its government over the Rohingya crisis.

    For this reason, the US has made a distinction between the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, and the military, which controls the country’s security.

    Meanwhile, back in Washington, US senators are pressing for economic sanctions and travel restrictions against the Myanmar military and its business interests because of their role in the exodus of 600,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh.

    For its part, China is showing some signs of despondency towards US position vis-à-vis Myanmar’s military, its historic ally and recipient of important investments.

    Likewise, at the press conference, Ms Suu Kye reacted to harsh criticism from the international community over her handling of the humanitarian emergency in Rakhine.

    “I have not been silent . . . what people mean is what I say is not interesting enough,” she told reporters. “What I say is not meant to be exciting, it’s meant to be accurate . . . not set people against each other.”
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    myanmar
    united
    states
    rex
    tillerson
    aung
    san
    suu
    kye
    rakhine
    rohingya
    military
    humanitarian
    crisis
    sanctions











    See also



    Editor's choices
    HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
    Mass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'

    Li Yuan

    Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.


    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.