17 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/13/2017, 13.39

    INDONESIA

    Holy Week, Indonesian priests celebrate Chrism Mass

    Mathias Hariyadi

    Spiritual retreats are organised in preparation for the renewal of priestly promises. For Indonesia’s Catholics, seeing so many religious is a source of joy and curiosity. Catholics in Semarang, Malang and Bogor show enthusiasm.

    Jakarta (AsiaNews) – In what is becoming an annual tradition, priests gather during Holy Week across Indonesia for a two-day retreat with their bishop to prepare the renewal of their priestly vows during Mass Chrism.

    In Jakarta, the ceremony falls on Holy Thursday. Other dioceses have already performed the solemn event in the past few days.

    This morning, in the capital hundreds of priests and religious attended the Mass in the cathedral celebrated by Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo.

    In Semarang, more than 330 priests attended the Chrism Mass in the local cathedral on Tuesday, with great participation of the local community.

    For Catholics in Indonesia, seeing so many religious together is always a source of joy and curiosity.

    Fr Sukendar Wignyomartaya told AsiaNews that in anticipation of the service, the archdiocese’s priests took part in a retreat whose central theme was the apostolic exhortation Amoris laetitia.

    "Spreading the Word of God in the contemporary social context" was the topic religious discussed in the diocese of Malang during their retreat, which also saw the presence of Mgr Henricus Pidyarto Gunawan.

    In a brief statement to AsiaNews, the bishop expressed his joy for the enthusiasm with which priests and faithful attend the Chrism Mass in every diocese.

    The diocese of Bogor, in West Java province, also organised two days of recollection. “The main theme of our retreat was the fidelity of us priests to Jesus, the Church and humanity,” Fr August Surianto Himawan told AsiaNews.

    Messa del Crisma in Indonesia-1
    Messa del Crisma in Indonesia-1


    Messa del Crisma in Indonesia-2
    Messa del Crisma in Indonesia-2


    Messa del Crisma in Indonesia-3
    Messa del Crisma in Indonesia-3


    Messa del Crisma in Indonesia-4
    Messa del Crisma in Indonesia-4


    Messa del Crisma in Indonesia-5
    Messa del Crisma in Indonesia-5


    Messa del Crisma in Indonesia-6
    Messa del Crisma in Indonesia-6
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    indonesia
    jakarta
    semarang
    malag
    bogor
    easter
    holy week
    chrism mass











    See also

    03/09/2013 VATICAN
    Pope: the tranquil light of Jesus drives out without armies the devil's false light
    During Mass in Santa Marta chapel, Pope Francis distinguishes between the light of Jesus, which "doesn't put on a show" but "comes into the heart", and the "artificial" and "proud" light of the world that rejects the cross. The light of Jesus defeats the devil without the need to use force.

    21/12/2004 PHILIPPINES
    Pre-dawn mass to celebrate the coming of Christ
    Novena mass at 4 am as people in the country and cities gather to thank 'Christ the Light' who overcomes darkness.

    17/12/2008 PHILIPPINES
    In the Philippines Christmas celebrations begin with “Simbang Gabi”, the predawn Mass
    Novena features predawn Masses, a tradition that goes back to the dawn of Spanish colonial rule in the country. The faithful pray for their family and peace in the country and the world. Police intensifies checks to prevent violence.

    07/10/2013 VATICAN
    Pope warns against everyday temptation to "flee from God "
    Commenting on the biblical passages of Jonah and the Good Samaritan , Francis notes that sometimes someone who is “distant” is capable "of letting" God write their lifestory, "while a Christian may want “to write” his or her own.

    30/07/2016 14:56:00 WYD
    Pope: the disciple of Jesus goes into the world to serve and live as a witness to the Gospel

    Francis celebrated Mass at the sanctuary dedicated to Saint John Paul II. "Jesus sends. From the beginning, he wants his to be a Church on the move, a Church that goes out into the world. And he wants it to do this just as he did. He was not sent into the world by the Father to wield power, but to take the form of a slave; he came not “to be served, but to serve”. He also “wants hearts that are open and tender towards the weak, never hearts that are hardened. He wants docile and transparent hearts that do not dissimulate before those whom the Church appoints as our guides.”
    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.