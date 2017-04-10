|
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Holy Week, Indonesian priests celebrate Chrism Mass
Spiritual retreats are organised in preparation for the renewal of priestly promises. For Indonesia’s Catholics, seeing so many religious is a source of joy and curiosity. Catholics in Semarang, Malang and Bogor show enthusiasm.
|
