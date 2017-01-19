|
INDONESIA
In Central Java, the Solo Imlek Festival or Chinese New Year promotes "unity in diversity"
Unlike the city of Semarang, the Solo Imlek Festival in Surakarta has not sparked criticism from radical Muslim groups. It includes dance performances, food stands, fashion shows and exhibits.
06/02/2013 INDONESIA
Moderate Muslims and Islamists clash over Chinese New Year
Controversy surrounds the celebration. For extremists, it is a non-Islamic, Buddhist celebration, and should therefore not be observed. For moderates, it is part of the country's tradition and culture. President Yudhoyono is criticised for failing to protect minorities and stopping fundamentalism.
23/01/2017 13:26:00 INDONESIA
Semarang: after Muslim protests, pork festival changes name
The traditional event held in the city by the Chinese community was renamed "Imlek Festival", the local nickname for the Lunar New Year. The agreement is the result of a meeting between the Islamic forum, which originally wanted to cancel the event, and its coordinator.
10/11/2014 NEPAL
Nepalese politicians: Pope's message on the Berlin Wall in our Constitution
The call to "build bridges" should inspire the writing of the first Democratic Charter of the country. Even former Maoists praise Pope Francis: "Every religion, ethnicity, practice, culture, tradition and social difference must be guaranteed equal and fair treatment."
25/08/2016 17:50:00 INDONESIA
Muslims and Christians: education and mutual knowledge to end hatred
Suhadi Cholil, a professor with the State Islamic University in Yogyakarta, called on state schools to teach students about religions other their own. For years, others have been working on friendship between Christians and Muslims through curricula and shared life experiences.
10/07/2009 VATICAN
Tourism as an occasion to accept and respect "diversity"
A message issued by the Pontifical council for the pastoral care of migrants and itinerant people on the occasion of World Day of Tourism shows that differences in cultures and traditions are a good thing. No to xenophobia. The need for mutual respect, from those who go to another country and those who welcomes visitors.
