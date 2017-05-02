|
|
» 05/09/2017, 18.34
ISRAEL – PALESTINE
Israeli media “set up” Barghouti, showing him eating in secret. Palestinians call it 'psychological and media war'
According to the National Committee for Freedom and Dignity Strike, the footage is fake. There is no timestamp. Barghouti's wife slams "psychological warfare". Barghouti's health is a concern. Since 17 April he has been in isolation. The footage comes on the day detainees call on the international community to act against forced feeding, which is deemed a form of torture by the medical profession.
