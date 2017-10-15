21 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/21/2017, 15.56

    PAKISTAN

    Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law sparks outrage over his discriminatory comments about Ahmadis

    Shafique Khokhar

    The Rwadari Tehreek Movement calls for immediate action against Muhammad Safdar. His speech “was an incitement of violence towards minorities, and was against the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah."

    Lahore (AsiaNews) – The speech by the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the National Assembly, calling for the social boycott of Ahmadi Muslims, has sparked concern and outrage[1] among groups like the Rwadari Tehreek (Tolerance) Movement, which promotes religious and social harmony.

    At a press conference last Tuesday at the Lahore Press Club, the group condemned the hateful speech by Muhammad Safdar, a member of the ruling party, and a retired captain married to Sharif Nawaz’s favourite daughter, Maryam Nawaz. The group also called on the government to do something to prevent such situations in the future.

    Samson Salamat, president of Rwadari Tehreek, and several Protestant clergymen were present at the press conference.

    "The speech was profoundly discriminatory,” Salamat said. It “was an incitement of violence towards minorities, and was against the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who, in his first speech to the nation, said that 'We are all citizens and equal citizens of one state’.”

    According to the activist, the speech "has fuelled intolerance and increased the sense of fear and terror among people who belong to religious minorities, who have already been victims of discrimination."

    Abdullah Malik, president of the Civil Society Network, stressed that "religious minorities have played a vital role in the socio-economic development of the country since its inception. It is really sad that they are considered lower class citizens. "

    "It is very sad that that a Member of Parliament is allowed to express such intolerant and politically incorrect view with impunity and no action is taken. It is regrettable that no other political party or parliamentarian condemned him."

     

    [1] The Ahmadi are about 2 per cent of the Pakistani population. They are a religious movement inspired by Islam that emerged at the end of the 19th century. The founder, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, was considered a prophet who appeared after Muhammad. For Sunni Muslims, the group is heretical. Following Pakistan’s independence, Ahmadis have made a great political and cultural contribution to the country. Pakistan’s first Foreign Minister, Muhammad Zafarullah Khan, and Pakistan’s first Nobel Prize, physicist Mohammad Abdus Salam, were both Ahmadis.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    pakistan
    muslims
    ahmadis
    rwadari
    tehreek
    tolerance
    muhammad
    safdar
    sharif
    nawaz
    discrimination
    religious freedom











    See also

    22/07/2004 CHINA
    China tops world in censuring religious websites

    Access to AsiaNews also blocked



    24/06/2004 RUSSIA
    Freedom of expression on trial


    10/12/2004 PHILIPPINES  HUMAN RIGHTS
    Press freedom under siege, Filipino journalists says


    19/05/2010 PAKISTAN – ISLAM
    Facebook blocked by blasphemy regulations
    A judge blocks the social networking website until 31 May because some users organised a competition for Muhammad caricatures. Under Pakistani law, blasphemy can include the death penalty. Account creators say extremists cannot “take away our freedom of speech”.

    24/03/2016 09:17:00 CHINA
    Zhang Kai, lawyer who defends China’s crosses from demolition, is released

    After appearing on television to "confess his crimes" and spending six months under "house arrest", the lawyer was released. Together with activists for civil liberties, he defended the Christian churches against Zhejiang province authorities.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.