|
|
» 05/01/2017, 15.12
INDIA
Purushottam Nayak
On Labour Day, workers victims of exploitation and trafficking should not be forgotten, Indian bishops say
The Labour Office of the Bishops' Conference released a message for May Day, a day dedicated by Pope Pius XII to Saint Joseph the Worker in 1955 "to Christianise labour". India has about 326 million migrant workers out of a population of 1.2 billion. Migrants are denied dignity and access to services.
See also
|
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
TOP10
25/04/2017 ISLAM
The roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim
Kamel Abderrahmani
24/04/2017 INDONESIA
Hatred against non-Muslims grows as radical movements expand
Mathias Hariyadi
28/04/2017 ISLAM " VATICAN " EGYPT
A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
25/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN " ISLAM
27/04/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
25/04/2017 VATICAN-EGYPT
Pope Francis in a video message: Dear people of Egypt ...
Papa Francesco
26/04/2017 CHINA
28/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
27/04/2017 TIBET " CHINA
26/04/2017 NEPAL
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®