» 02/08/2017, 15.45
THAILAND
Weena Kowitwanij
Thai King appoints new Supreme Patriarch of Thailand’s Theravada Buddhism
Somdej Phra Maha Muneewong, 89, abbot at a royal temple, a great expert in education and a scholar, will become the 20th Supreme Patriarch of Thailand’s Theravada Buddhism. His investiture by the monarch is set for 12 February.
