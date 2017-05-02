|
|
» 05/09/2017, 17.07
CHINA
Wang Zhicheng
The ‘phoney confessions' show now features Xie Yang as well
The human rights lawyer claims that he was brainwashed by a group of Christian lawyers in Hong Kong and South Korea, and that he was never tortured. His lawyer, Chen Jiangang, who had released Xie’s affidavit on torture, is now under police control.
|
|
