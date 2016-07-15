|
|
» 10/13/2017, 09.19
TURKEY
139K books removed from 1,142 public libraries since failed coup: ministry
The operation is parto of the government’s post-coup crackdown. The books are subject to investigations because they were either written by Gülen and his followers or published by the publishing houses that were closed. Education Ministry destroyed 1.8 million copies that mention “Pennsylvania” or include texts from government-targeted journalists.
|
|
