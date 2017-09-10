|
|
» 10/09/2017, 17.06
CHINA
2.5 % of GDP to improve the level of Chinese universities
42 universities to become of the world's top education centers by 2050. Another 96 must become competitive with other universities in the world. Aim to turn China into a global center for scientific research and development. Most Chinese universities are at the bottom of the list.
See also
18/07/2006 MALAYSIA
Learning tolerance from books inciting racial hatred
The Justice Minister has claimed that the textbook used in the "Ethnic Relations" university course incites hatred rather than promotes harmony among communities. The government said the text will be amended only if factual errors are found.
24/08/2017 14:10:00 CHINA - GREAT BRITAIN
Beijing tightens ‘noose’ of censorship under the rule of Xi Jinping
The censored articles of the Cambridge University Press (Cup) are not an isolated case. Mao Zedong killed and arrested tens of thousands of intellectuals. CUP perhaps moved by market logic. The absolute power of Xi Jinping.
27/06/2007 CHINA
Hu Jintao delivers guidelines ahead of next party congress
In order to keep social tensions under control, manage environmental problems and reduce the growing gap between haves and have-nots, China’s president and Communist Party chairman offers slogans for the future like “scientific development,” “harmonious society” and “democratic socialism.”
04/05/2013 INDONESIA
Jakarta, Indonesian Christians against school reform
The Synod of the Catholic and Protestant churches criticizes the controversial "Curriculum 2013", launched by the Ministry of Education and in force from July. "Private interests" privileged over wider scope of education system. Teaching staff lack formation, while the funds are spent on buying (useless) new texts.
04/11/2008 PHILIPPINES – VATICAN
Muslim woman at the Vatican to promote Islamic-Christian dialogue
Amina Rasul set up an NGO that operates in favour of the population of Mindanao, long suffering from war and violence. Peace, progress and democracy are the values on which coexistence between religions can be built.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
04/10/2017 INDIA
04/10/2017 INDIA
06/10/2017 RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA
03/10/2017 RUSSIA-UZBEKISTAN-VATICAN
05/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
05/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®