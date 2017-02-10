|
» 10/02/2017, 12.05
INDIA
2017 Mother Teresa Award to Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, 'example of compassion'
The conferral will take place in Mumbai on December 10th. This year's theme is "Compassion across borders - a compassionate response to the refugee crisis." Fr. Tom "has shown dedication and commitment to a place of great danger."
13/09/2017 09:32:00 VATICAN-OMAN
The Holy See thanks Oman for the release of Fr. Tom
Sultan Qabus's commitment to securing the release was decisive. The priest was traced thanks to "some Yemeni parties". Fr. Tom will be in Rome for a few days. The "strength in faith and perseverance" of his family. Today Salesian homes around the world, will celebrate with a Mass of Thanksgiving and Eucharistic adoration.
14/09/2017 11:53:00 VATICAN-YEMEN
Medical care for Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, who met the Pope yesterday
The priest, released after 18 months of kidnapping in Yemen, will remain in the Vatican "to secure his wellbeing and allow for his full recovery." Father Tom tried to kiss Pope Francis' feet, who raised him and kissed his hands. "I've always felt Jesus next to me." Renewed thanks to the sultan of Oman. The Major Rector: No ransom was paid.
12/09/2017 13:15:00 YEMEN - INDIA
Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil is freed
The Salesian priest had been kidnapped by Islamic terrorists in Aden in 2016 when four Sisters of Mother Teresa were murdered. The vicar of southern Arabia and the president of the Indian Bishops' Conference thank the governments that have helped in securing his release and all those who have prayed for his release. The thanksgiving of Sr. Prema, Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity: Fr. Tom's photo was placed on the Mother's tomb.
18/03/2016 12:10:00 YEMEN
Sole survivor of Yemen massacre, Sister Sally, describes martyrdom of her sisters
The superior of the Aden community has entrusted to a sister the dramatic story of the assault on the nursing home for the elderly and disabled. The sisters were killed because of their "fidelity" to their mission, by being found ready "to welcome their Spouse”. A blood sacrifice in the hope that it will bring about "shoots of peace for the Middle East and help stop Isis". The signed letter (PDF).
23/01/2017 10:02:00 INDIA - YEMEN
Catholics and others in pray for Fr. Tom’s release, Indian Salesian kidnapped in Yemen
A day of prayer organized by the Bishops' Conference. The initiative was also joined Protestant communities. Rev. Thomas Jacob: "Let us pray for him to return home safely." Hundreds of faithful at candlelight vigil organized at Our Lady’s Cathedral Trivandrum.
