13 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  •    - Armenia
  •    - Azerbaijan
  •    - Georgia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/13/2017, 13.28

    ASIA

    28.5% of world’s youth live in an Islamic country



    Secretary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation: Young people can be "resources for their countries and for the world," but it is necessary to fight the social problems and the narrative that leads to violent extremism.  

    Riyadh (AsiaNews) - 28.5% of the population aged 15 to 29 live in a country of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) - a total of almost 500 million young people. The OIC general secretary-general, Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, said on July 10 at the opening of a meeting of foreign ministers in Abidjan (Ivory Coast). In his speech, Al-Othaimeen reiterated that the youth issue is a priority for the organization.

    He stated that the current situation poses "opportunities and challenges" because young people can represent important "resources for their countries and for the world", but we must fight challenges such as "economic deprivation, political exclusion, social marginalization And the disintegration of families, "creates" fertile ground for extremist and terrorist organizations to recruit young people for their deplorable purposes. " In the world of "social media and global inter-connectivity," continued the secretary-general, a "narrative against violent extremism" is needed.

    According to the OIC press release, several young people from the Member States participated in the meeting, presenting proposals for activities and recommendations to promote their participation in various fields at national and international level.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Asia
    world
    africa
    ivory coast
    islam
    muslims
    organization of Islamic cooperation
    oic
    Islamic conference
    youth











    See also

    14/03/2016 13:28:00 IVORY COAST - ISLAM
    PIME missionary: Abidjan attack work of foreign fundamentalists

    About 13 militants landed from the sea fired opening fire on people gathered on the beach and hotels. Tourism, a major source of the economy, targeted.  Al Qaeda claims responsibility. Attack similar to those in Tunisia, Mali and Burkina Faso. Dead include Lebanese, French and German national.

     



    14/03/2016 14:24:00 IVORY COAST
    Living among the Muslims of Ivory Coast, Fr Valmir sows reconciliation

    From Brazil, the PIME missionary has been in the country’s north-west since 2013. Despite the threat of Boko Haram and mutual mistrust, he has created the conditions for a peaceful and fruitful dialogue between Christians and Muslims. For him, Christians feel a duty to “learn more about the religion of the other”. Living among Muslims, “one is called to give an account of one’s faith."



    28/03/2017 15:38:00 EGYPT - ISLAM
    Secularism and citizenship: how Al Azhar could influence Arab-Islamic countries

    The Cairo conference studies proposals for equal rights for Christians and Muslims, and for a State separation from religion. Regional constitutions and especially the Arab League and Organization of the Islamic Conference Human Rights Charter need to be addressed. All this just one month before Pope Francis’ visit to Egypt.



    16/01/2008 CHINA – AFRICA
    Chinese thrown out of Sierra Leone for destroying local forests
    The authorities in Sierra Leone complain that foreign (mostly Chinese) companies have plundered the country’s timber, cutting it down indiscriminately, and exporting it without any benefit for local communities. Experts note that issue revolves around the extent to which Chinese aid can compensate for what the mainland extracts and takes out in terms of precious resources.

    18/04/2016 10:00:00 ISLAM
    Conflicts between Saudis and Iranians sink Islamic Cooperation Summit

    Analysts of the Arab world wondering "what is Islamic in the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation". The summit is a battlefield with even distant positions on combating terrorism. The interests of individual states prevail over dialogue. Iran’s president abandons summit, accusing Riyadh of maneuvering behind the scenes.
    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.