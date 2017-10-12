|
|
» 10/19/2017, 09.21
INDIA
300 Hindu radicals attack Chhattisgarh Protestant church: two seriously injured
The aggression at the Bastar for Christ Movement Church in Jarpara took place during Sunday prayers. Women and children also beaten. Pastor: "The radicals are supported by the Bjp party in power."
|
