» 11/03/2017, 14.02
HOLY LAND
800 years of the Custody of the Holy Land: the 'seed' that sprouted from intuition of Saint Francis
The saint’s indication to "immerse oneself without discussion or dispute" in mission. The protection of sacred places, help to local communities and the needy. The Franciscans remained in Syria to be near to the suffering people despite the dangers. The dialogue between Christians and the "majority religions" of the Holy Land.
|
|
