03 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/03/2017, 14.02

    HOLY LAND

    800 years of the Custody of the Holy Land: the 'seed' that sprouted from intuition of Saint Francis



    The saint’s indication to "immerse oneself without discussion or dispute" in mission. The protection of sacred places, help to local communities and the needy. The Franciscans remained in Syria to be near to the suffering people despite the dangers. The dialogue between Christians and the "majority religions" of the Holy Land.

    Jerusalem (AsiaNews) - 800 years have passed since the order of the Friars Minor settled in the Holy Land. A constant presence in the service of holy places, the Christian community and the needy. For the Custodian, Fr. Francesco Patton, a continues story since 1217, lived in the sign of dialogue, the sprouting seed of St. Francis's intuition to “immerse oneself in mission without discussion or dispute".

    The Order of the Friars Minor, founded in 1209, opened itself to missionary evangelization already in 1217. With the General Chapter of that year, the order was divided into Provinces, including that of "Overseas", later renamed " Holy Land". St. Francis visited it between 1219 and 1220 when he met Sultan Malik al-Kamil in the delicate context of the Crusades, asking permission for himself, his confreres and pilgrims to visit the Holy Land.

    Interviewed by AsiaNews, the custodian spoke of the celebrations held on October 16 to 18 in Jerusalem, attended by Card. Leonardo Sandri, prefect for the Congregation of the Oriental Churches, and Michael Perry, General Minister of the Order of the Friars Minor. Pope Francis even marked the occasion with a message in which he encourages the Franciscans "to persevere in supporting our brothers, especially the poor and the weak, in the education of youth, in the reception of the elderly and in the care of the infirm, realizing the works of mercy in everyday life".

    Fr. Patton believes that the duty of Franciscans is to be "a fraternal presence in the sign of Pentecost, an international fraternity." A necessary global definition, because it helps "to overcome the temptation to close ourselves within cultural and ethnic identities".

    The Custody's commitment is to protect sacred places, about 70 sanctuaries, and support the local Christian community through the parishes of the Holy Land. And then social works, close to people in distress. Card. Sandri, like the pope, wanted to thank the Franciscans for staying in Syria at the cost of their own lives. At a convention on October 17, the Prefect remembered those who "experienced a genuine martyrdom of the blood," such as the priests Francois Mourad and Frans Van der Lugt, and those who "bear witness with daily dedication."

    Another fundamental activity of the Custody is that of schools, not only "because they are places for youth education but also for coexistence between Christians and Muslims".

    "At the origin of the [Franciscan] presence is a seed that has developed over the centuries, from which great fruit is born. We have sprouted from an intuition of Saint Francis: to serve 'avoiding disputes and discussions'. The Franciscan presence in the Holy Land has developed as a presence of love for this land, because it is the places of the Incarnation that reminds us that Christianity is not based on a myth but on a historical event. A love also for those who have lived, still live and will live in this land."

    "In the years to come, we will remain in service to the sanctuaries, local communities, suffering people," continues Fr. Patton. "The fruits continue to be these, although the contexts and people who need to be welcomed and sustained change."

    For the Custody, dialogue and collaboration with other Christian confessions is indispensable.  There are "very good relations" particularly since the restoration of the Holy Sepulcher aedicule in Jerusalem. Thanks to the Assembly of Christian Leaders, "in difficult situations, we try to have unified positions and support each other. It's a good way forward. Representatives from other communities were also present at the celebrations."

    Dialogue with the "majority" Islamic and Jewish religions is equally important.  They are far superior in number to Christians, who are less than 2% of the Holy Land population. "Dialogue continues through dedicated bodies and in everyday life, on the occasions that presenting themselves. This year we had the opportunity to reflect with Muslims and Jews on the ecological theme, and we also found a sense of harmony in creation. And then the possibilities that arise in everyday life: the students of the [Franciscan] schools are mostly Muslim, these young people have been doing all the schoolwork with us for 12 years, and thus facilitating dialogue since childhood. "

    "We will continue this celebration not as a triumphalistic celebration, but as a way to revive the reasons and stimulus to be present today in this land with commitment and dedication. In two years, it will be 800 years since St. Francis arrival in the Holy Land and his meeting with the Sultan, an icon of interreligious dialogue in mutual respect. These celebrations will continue to be a stimulus to serve everyone for God's love, and to nourish the paths of dialogue, because there can never be too much dialogue," concludes Fr. Patton.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Holy Land
    Custody of Holy Land
    Israel
    Palestine
    Franciscans
    Order of Friars Minor











    See also

    12/06/2007 HOLY LAND
    In its chapter the Custody demonstrated vitality and dynamism
    Yesterday the tri-annual meeting of delegates from the 300 Friars minor of the Holy Land concluded. It was held in Bethlehem, in an expression of solidarity with the “extremely tried” people of the city.

    26/05/2004 ISRAEL - PALESTINE  HOLY LAND
    Holy Land Custody (profile)


    06/10/2005 HOLY LAND  ITALY
    Edizioni Terra Santa is launched as the voice of the Custody of the Holy Land


    29/11/2004 ISRAEL  PALESTINE  HOLY LAND
    Custody of the Holy Land: Christian Sanctuaries belong to the Churches
    Arab and Israeli ambiguities cast a shadow over Churches' full ownership of Holy Places.

    09/12/2005 PALESTINE  HOLY LAND
    We get no money from the Palestinian Authority and Israel boycotts us, says Bethlehem mayor

    Mayor speaks to AsiaNews about the town's problems a few days before Christmas: lack of government money and increasingly slow Israeli checkpoints. It's killing tourism.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.