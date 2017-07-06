|
|
» 07/10/2017, 10.25
TURKEY
NAT da Polis
A "long march" against Erdogan, in the name of justice
The march, which ended yesterday in Istanbul with a million participants, set out from Ankara with only a few activists 25 days ago. The accession of the Kurdish party and the presence of some gray wolves. But the opposition party must promote a sense of democracy.
|
