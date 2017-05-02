09 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/09/2017, 19.22

    SRI LANKA

    A 'people's court’ to discuss workers' problems

    Melani Manel Perera

    The Dabindu Collective, which is behind the initiative, seeks to protect people working in the Free Trade Zones where workers are forced to work without breaks and endure growing mental and physical problems, whilst women are discriminated, and Tamils are mistreated.

    Colombo (AsiaNews) – The Dabindu (sweat drops) Collective tries to protect workers employed in the country’s Free Trade Zones (FTZ). Recently, it set up a ‘people’s court’ to discuss workers’ problems, which, on Sunday, met to discuss workplace issues.  

    “On Labour Day, no one talked about worker’s problems,” said Dabindu Collective’s programme coordinator Chamila Thushari. “Rallies were a simple show of power by political parties.”

    The meeting was held at Lagoon Waves, Katunayake.  Participants included journalists, lawyers and activists who focused on the problems FTZ workers encounter every day: short breaks to eat (10 minutes), mental and physical problems related to working conditions, and especially the discrimination of women.

    Citing a Labour Ministry study, Thushari noted that "62 per cent of women employed suffer from anemia. Other problems include joint, chest and back pain caused by standing for long hours.”

    Some workers develop migraine due to air conditioning. In addition, many pregnant women are underweight and have low blood levels which can lead to birthing problems."

    Workers also face wage discrimination. Instead of getting 48,720 rupees per month (US$ 320), they earn only 13,500 rupees (US$ 90).

    "It is a really sad state of affairs”, Thushari said. “Meanwhile, those in power care only about getting Sri Lanka readmitted to the preferential trade programme with the European Union.”

    Under the 1935 Trade Union Regulations, workers are entitled to belong to a trade union. "But the reality is very different. Only 7 per cent of the workforce has signed up with a union because of employers' opposition."

    Roshini Weerasinghe, a worker who attended the meeting, noted another aspect, namely discrimination against women. "We are not respected inside or outside the factories,” she said. “Male colleagues insult us and address us inappropriately. We suffer violence and abuse at work. Many of us will not be able to have children, because of the toxicity of chemicals.”

    There is also the issue of ethnicity. "We Tamil are abused because we cannot understand Sinhala,” said for V Asha, a Tamil.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    sri lanka
    labour day
    free trade zones
    people’s court
    dabindu collective











    See also

    05/05/2008 SRI LANKA
    Food crisis: people want Colombo to adopt new policies
    Farmers’ and consumers’ organisations meet to denounce Sri Lanka’s worrisome situation. The island nation is being affected more than other countries’ by the rise in food prices. Alternative economic policies are proposed to encourage small producers rather than private monopolies.

    18/11/2016 17:24:00 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
    Settlers and rabbis appeal for the return of the body of a young Palestinian

    Some residents of Gush Etzion write to Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman calling for the return of Khaled Bahar’s body. The 15-year-old was shot dead during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians. The investigation found that he was not involved in the violence. For Palestinian activist, Israel has invented the post-mortem detention, which can be found nowhere else in the world.



    13/01/2006 CHINA  EUROPEAN UNION
    China and EU on the brink of trade war over shoes
    The EU seems bent on imposing protectionist measures after accusing China dumping and of unfair trade practices. Beijing rejects the charges and threatens Brussels with lower imports from the EU.

    26/07/2010 TURKMENISTAN
    State hails food self-sufficiency, but many say claim is overblown
    Ashgabat celebrates a 1.4 million tonnes grain harvest. Experts say real figure is closer to half. Forced to accept state prices, farmers are barely making ends meeting, despite the country’s rich oil and gas reserves.

    20/02/2009 CHINA - INDIA
    India announces tariffs on Chinese aluminum: trade war fears on the rise
    In January, New Delhi banned Chinese toys for six months, for safety reasons. Annual trade between the two countries amounts to 51.8 billion dollars, but is increasing rapidly.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-CHINA
    May 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.


    ASIA-FRANCE
    Asia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory



    Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.