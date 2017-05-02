|
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
A 'people's court’ to discuss workers' problems
The Dabindu Collective, which is behind the initiative, seeks to protect people working in the Free Trade Zones where workers are forced to work without breaks and endure growing mental and physical problems, whilst women are discriminated, and Tamils are mistreated.
|
