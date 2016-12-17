|
» 12/23/2016, 13.51
SYRIA
A Christmas of peace for Aleppo children praying for Syria and the world (VIDEO)
Yesterday, the Syrian army took full control of the city after the last rebel group fled the area. Father Ibrahim notes that "all churches and all mosques" celebrated the "dream" that has “come true". People are "festive" and "This is the best gift we could ever imagine”. In a Christmas video, children from the Latin parish send their greetings.
