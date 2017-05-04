|
MIDDLE EAST
A Middle East of blood: region home to the largest number of victims of conflict
It is the most dangerous area on earth with at least 82,000 deaths in 2016. Syria for the fifth consecutive year records the highest number of victims in a conflict: over 50,000. The socio-economic cost of wars also increases, involving more and more urban centers. Deaths decline on global scale: 15,000 in 2016, against 167,000 in 2015.
