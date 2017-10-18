|
CHINA
Wang Zhicheng
A new Politburo without a clear successor to Xi Jinping
Members of the new Politburo Standing Committee presented today: in addition to Xi and Li Keqiang, they include Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng. Many are close allies of Xi; others part of Jiang Zemin's "Shanghai clique" and to Hu Jintao’s Communist Youth League. No Sixth Generation Member.
See also
20/10/2017 16:09:00 CHINA
Applause for Xi Jinping, the 'savior of China' and (perhaps) the world
A Tencent game for those who applaud most at video of Xi's speech at the Party Congress. The public praise of cadres. Greetings from countries around the world interested in the "Belt and Road Initiative".
10/10/2017 09:28:00 CHINA
More heads roll over corruption ahead of Party Congress
He Ting, Chief of Chongqing Police is expelled; deputy-mayor Mu Huaping and Xia Chongyuan, former director of the Ministry of Public Security's Political Department under investigation. Accused of corruption, but also of "superstitious activities," an increasingly widespread charge in the convictions against party members, who are held to uphold a strict atheism. Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has eliminated 250 senior members and punished at least 1.4 million party officials.
01/09/2017 14:25:00 CHINA
The 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party is set for 18 October
Xi Jinping is expected to be re-elected as general secretary and get his thoughts put into the party’s constitution, like Mao and Deng. With his anti-corruption campaign, he has eliminated personal enemies. His achievements are being promoted on TV and print.
16/09/2009 CHINA
The secrets of the party plenum or who will succeed Hu Jintao
Politburo member Xi Jinping is slated to become the next vice chairman of the Military Commission and Hu’s likely successor. For ordinary Chinese though, what matters is to see the party do something against the widespread corruption among its officials, which has reached unprecedented levels.
24/10/2017 08:59:00 CHINA
Xi Jinping like Mao Zedong: his 'thought' and his name in the Party’s constitution
Only Mao and Deng Xiaoping have their names included in the PCC charter. According to observers, "Xi's thought" is a mixture of Maoist type slogans, wrapped in a nationalistic pride in which the Party's totalitarian power emerges, with Xi at its "core". Preparations for new Central Committee and the Politburo. Xi will not have absolute power, but shared with other factions, especially those of Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. Wang Qishan retires.
