25 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 10/25/2017, 09.29

    CHINA

    A new Politburo without a clear successor to Xi Jinping

    Wang Zhicheng

    Members of the new Politburo Standing Committee presented today: in addition to Xi and Li Keqiang, they include Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng. Many are close allies of Xi; others part of Jiang Zemin's "Shanghai clique" and to Hu Jintao’s Communist Youth League. No Sixth Generation Member.

    Beijing (AsiaNews) - The new Politburo Standing Committee, China's highest power, was announced today to Chinese media at the Party Congress. Accompanied by Xi Jinping, 64, in an ordered row were: Li Keqiang, 62, confirmed in his role as premier; Wang Yang, also a 62-year-old former party secretary in Guangdong, appointed vice-president; Han Zheng, 63, party secretary in Shanghai, who will lead the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference; Zhao Leji, 60, who will head the Anti-Corruption Commission; Li Zhangshu, 67, who will be appointed chief of the People's National Assembly; Wang Huning, 62, director of the Central Political Research Bureau, who will head the party's propaganda and organization. All of them take will be mandated for the next five years.

    Ahead of  the Congress many wondered if Xi would fill the Politburo with close confidants. His choices however, reveal his criteria was the division of power between the various groups present in the CCP, in particular the "Shanghai clique" and the Communist Youth League linked to Hu Jintao. Xi’s allies remain Li Zhanshu, who has so far served as Director of the General Affairs Office of the CCP; Wang Huning, a trusted theorist and Zhao Leji.

    Han Zheng refer back to the Shanghai clique, headed by Jiang Zemin. The Communist Youth League, can count on  the loyalty (as well as Li Keqiang), of Wang Yang, so far vice-premier.

    Breaking down a tradition that lasted from the days of Deng Xiaoping, there is no 50-year-old from the Sixth Generation among nominations to the new Politburo, who might have appeared as a possible successor to Xi at the end of his mandate in 2022. Some analysts think this is a way for Xi to prepare to lead the party even after his second term.

    Hu Chunhua, current Party leader in Guangdong, and Chen Miner, party leader in Chongqing, who media have often named as Xi's possible  successors, both close to the president, to date have not been made part of the Politburo.

     

    New appointments have also been made to the Central Military Commission today: Xu Qiliang becomes the first vice-president; Gen. Zhang Youxia, great ally of Xi, becomes the second vice-president; Gen. Li Zhoucheng has joined the Commission.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    economy
    Chinese Communist Party 2017
    xin jinping
    politburo
    permanent committee
    appointments
    anti-corruption











    See also

    20/10/2017 16:09:00 CHINA
    Applause for Xi Jinping, the 'savior of China' and (perhaps) the world

    A Tencent game for those who applaud most at video of Xi's speech at the Party Congress. The public praise of cadres. Greetings from countries around the world interested in the "Belt and Road Initiative".



    10/10/2017 09:28:00 CHINA
    More heads roll over corruption ahead of Party Congress

    He Ting, Chief of Chongqing Police is expelled; deputy-mayor Mu Huaping and Xia Chongyuan, former director of the Ministry of Public Security's Political Department under investigation. Accused of corruption, but also of "superstitious activities," an increasingly widespread charge in the convictions against party members, who are held to uphold a strict atheism. Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has eliminated 250 senior members and punished at least 1.4 million party officials.



    01/09/2017 14:25:00 CHINA
    The 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party is set for 18 October

    Xi Jinping is expected to be re-elected as general secretary and get his thoughts put into the party’s constitution, like Mao and Deng. With his anti-corruption campaign, he has eliminated personal enemies. His achievements are being promoted on TV and print.



    16/09/2009 CHINA
    The secrets of the party plenum or who will succeed Hu Jintao
    Politburo member Xi Jinping is slated to become the next vice chairman of the Military Commission and Hu’s likely successor. For ordinary Chinese though, what matters is to see the party do something against the widespread corruption among its officials, which has reached unprecedented levels.

    24/10/2017 08:59:00 CHINA
    Xi Jinping like Mao Zedong: his 'thought' and his name in the Party’s constitution

    Only Mao and Deng Xiaoping have their names included in the PCC charter. According to observers, "Xi's thought" is a mixture of Maoist type slogans, wrapped in a nationalistic pride in which the Party's totalitarian power emerges, with Xi at its "core". Preparations for new Central Committee and the Politburo. Xi will not have absolute power, but shared with other factions, especially those of Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. Wang Qishan retires.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.