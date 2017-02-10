|
|
» 10/02/2017, 12.56
TAIWAN
Xin Yage
A prize to 'Uncle Jerry', a life of faith in the media
A Golden Bell Award was attributed to Jerry Martinson, a Jesuit who died in May, for his dedication to the television world. Louise Tsuei and his brother Barry, also a Jesuit who serves in a mountain parish among indigenous people, remembered him.
See also
16/01/2017 11:15:00 TAIWAN
A prize for "hidden people": 30 people who improve the lives of others in the peripheries
The award created and given by Kuangchi Program Service (光啟 社) in collaboration with AsiaNews and the Chinese Regional Bishops' Conference. Prizes donated by category: social commitment; music; art; proclamation of faith; training and education; jobs for migrants; spiritual accompaniment; responsibility towards society. Pope Francis in favor of program called "Not I (wu wo)", which means: "Not I, but the people I serve."
12/05/2017 16:33:00 TAIWAN – CHINA
Pope Francis, Matteo Ricci, and missionaries on Taiwan and mainland TV
Funding for the production has been raised in parishes and charity dinners on the island. For the archbishop of Taipei, "Such great participation shows our deep love for the pope's mission" and the Church in China.
15/11/2006 ISLAM
SMS from Saudi Arabia promoting conversion to Islam
Dialling "Call Me to Islam" is an initiative for those who want to know more about the Islamic faith, in nine languages.
07/04/2009 UAE
Dubai launching women-only bus service
The public transportation service will begin next April 10. At first, only seven vehicles will be used, but the service will be expanded over time. Enthusiastic comments from women, who hope for "pink" drivers.
07/03/2012 IRAN-US-EU
Return to dialogue with Tehran on nuclear power. Price of oil falls
U.S., China, Russia, Great Britain, France and Germany have responded positively to the request by Iran for new talks. In Washington, Netanyahu claims Israel’s right to plan an air attack to avoid living "under the shadow of annihilation." Oil prices fall by 2%. Tehran gives permission for the IAEA to visit Parchin site. A reduction in sanctions expected for the benefit of Iran, but also of Europe.
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
25/09/2017 RUSSIA
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
Vladimir Rozanskij
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
26/09/2017 BANGLADESH
25/09/2017 SRI LANKA
26/09/2017 VATICAN
27/09/2017 CHINA
25/09/2017 CHINA
What is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
26/09/2017 SYRIA
29/09/2017 SRI LANKA
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful
Melani Manel Perera
29/09/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®