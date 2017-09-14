|
Geographic areas
|
» 09/20/2017, 15.33
IRAQ
A statue of Our Lady removed in Basra to avoid tensions between religious communities
The five-by-two-metre sculpture stood in the city centre. Since 2003, 90 per cent of Basra’s Christians have left; only 300 families are left. The Chaldean archbishop proposes a monument to all religions.
See also
15/06/2004 china
An ancient church becomes home to two Protestant communities.
01/08/2005 IRAQ
In Mosul 81 children meet the challenge of their First Communion
21/07/2005 CHINA
Shanghai church draws Korean pilgrims
Church building was torn down and rebuilt as part of Pudong district's redevelopment plans. Koreans visit the site to see relic of Saint Andrew Kim, the first Korean martyr.
14/07/2009 CHINA - VATICAN
Cardinal Zen: The Church in China two years after the Pope's Letter
Misinterpretations of the Letter have led to confusion and distress in the underground community. The official bishops must have more courage in their faithfulness to the pope, refusing structures that are contrary to the Catholic faith. The Chinese government continues its usual policy: total control of the Church.
02/11/2010 CHINA
New bishop of Nanchang (Jiangxi) ordained, underground Catholics also present
The new bishop, Mgr. John Baptist Li Suguang, tells AsiaNews of his desire to work for unity between the two communities, underground and official living in the diocese. So far this year, nine bishops have been ordained in China.
|
Editor's choices
JAPAN - VATICANArchbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".
VATICAN - JAPANPope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends
During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.
TOP10
18/09/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
13/09/2017 FRANCE " VATICAN
15/09/2017 PAKISTAN " MYANMAR
Lahore Catholic NGO to help Rohingya in trouble
Kamran Chaudhry
15/09/2017 VATICAN ORTHODOX
Catholic-Orthodox dialogue resumes. Moscow has a greater weight
Vladimir Rozanskij
15/09/2017 MYANMAR
16/09/2017 SYRIA
14/09/2017 MYANMAR
14/09/2017 VATICAN-YEMEN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®