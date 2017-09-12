|
09/18/2017
CAMBODIA
Marcelo Farias Dos Santos
A young missionary’s first taste of Asia
Fr Marcelo, 33, from Brazil, is bound for the mission to Japan after attending a training course in Phnom Penh. After studying Asia in books, he will experience it in person. The Cambodian Church, a small seed in the great field of the Buddhist world, bears witness. Being "tools of God's love" is very important.
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANNew regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Bernardo Cervellera
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
CHINA – VATICANMgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.
