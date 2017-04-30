05 May 2017
    05/05/2017, 17.24

    CHINA

    About 17 per cent of China hit by sandstorm, including Beijing and Shanghai



    Baoding is the most affected with PM10 reading of over 1,900 micrograms per cubic metre. Shanghai authorities issue advisories urging residents to keep windows closed, stay indoors and wear face masks. The sandstorm is expected to last until tomorrow.

    Beijing (AsiaNews) – As a sand continues to envelope Beijing for a second day, aggravating the already poor air quality, China’s latest sandstorm is making its way towards Shanghai.

    In the coastal metropolis, local authorities have issue advisories urging residents to keep their windows closed, avoid outdoor activities, and wear face masks. The dust bowl will last at least until tomorrow.

    The sandstorm, the seventh affecting China this year hit Central and western parts of Inner Mongolia, as well as cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Tianjin, the worst with visibility in some areas dropping to less than 100 metres, this according to the National Meteorological Centre.

    The dust storm has affected nearly 17 per cent of the country, by Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Environmental Protection has reported.

    Baoding, in the northern province of Hebei, is among the worst affected, with a PM10 reading of over 1,900 micrograms per cubic metre.

    Meanwhile, in Beijing, a man was injured in Haidian district after he was hit by heavy debris thrown into the air by strong wind. Falling trees also hit some vehicles, causing severe traffic jams in downtown areas.
