|
|
» 05/05/2017, 17.24
CHINA
About 17 per cent of China hit by sandstorm, including Beijing and Shanghai
Baoding is the most affected with PM10 reading of over 1,900 micrograms per cubic metre. Shanghai authorities issue advisories urging residents to keep windows closed, stay indoors and wear face masks. The sandstorm is expected to last until tomorrow.
See also
05/12/2009 PHILIPPINES
Martial law for the province of Maguindanao
An arsenal of weapons discovered near the villa of those responsible for the massacre of 57 people. Martial law has not be applied for 28 years. A commission to eliminate private armies launched. The appreciation of the Church for an end to "the culture of impunity."
12/06/2008 BANGLADESH
Ex premier Hasina released from jail, heads for USA
The leader of the Awami League today left the country for medical care in the United States. Before her departure she requested the interim government release other party members currently being held in prison and the removal of the state of emergency.
21/01/2013 INDONESIA
Jakarta, flood emergency: 20 dead, thousands displaced and billions in damage
Almost 10% of the capital hit by floods. The President promises 200 million dollars for prevention, but entire business sectors are on their knees. The Christian community mobilizes to assist the homeless, churches open to the displaced. Catholic University of Jakarta, "it is faith" that leads to helping others.
18/01/2013 INDONESIA
Jakarta, Catholics aid flood victims
Governor Jokowi launches state of emergency and an appeal to raise funds for flood victims. The toll is 11 dead and thousands displaced. Rice, water and basic necessities sent from archdiocese of the capital, which operates as a center for collecting and sorting. Faithful respond "enthusiastically" to the call by the priests.
05/12/2012 PHILIPPINES
Typhoon Bopha: hundreds dead and 87 thousand displaced in the southern Philippines
The official toll is about 100 dead, but some sources report 230 and say the number is set to rise. The greatest damage on the southern island of Mindanao. Army and volunteers involved in the rescue operations. Manila emphasizes prevention efforts. Typhoon heads towards the South China Sea.
|
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
TOP10
01/05/2017 TURKEY
28/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
28/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN
29/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
02/05/2017 VATICAN
29/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
04/05/2017 INDIA
01/05/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN
29/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®