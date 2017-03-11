03 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/03/2017, 16.57

    VIETNAM

    Activist who protested sea pollution prosecuted for “abusing democratic freedoms”



    Hoang Duc Binh, 34, had organised protests against Formosa Plastics, which caused a huge ecological disaster that left hundreds of fishermen out of work. The activist is also a member of an independent labour organisation.

    Hanoi (AsiaNews/RFA) – A Vietnamese labour and environmental activist arrested in May after campaigning against Hanoi’s handling of a devastating toxic waste spill, will stand trial in the coming days for “abusing democratic freedoms,” his lawyer told Radio Free Asia on Wednesday after the investigation was completed on Monday.

    Hoang Duc Binh, 34, was arrested in central Vietnam’s Nghe An province on 15 May, more than a year after organising protests over the government’s muted response to the April 2016 waste spill by Taiwan-owned Formosa Plastics Group’s steel plant, which killed an estimated 115 tonnes of fish and left hundreds of fishermen jobless in four coastal provinces.

    Although the Taiwanese company appears to have paid the fine to the government, the affected families have not yet received any compensation.

    Binh will be prosecuted under Para 2, Art 258 of the Vietnam Penal Code for “abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the state, the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and/or citizens”. He could face between two and seven years in jail.

    Binh is also the vice president of an independent civic organisation called The Labour Movement of Vietnam, which aims to help workers, and a member of a group opposed to China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

    Binh’s prosecution comes amid a major crackdown by Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party on rights defenders and bloggers.

    Amnesty International says that Vietnam is currently holding at least 84 prisoners of conscience, the highest number in any country in Southeast Asia.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vietnam
    nghe
    an
    human
    rights
    hong
    duc
    binh
    formosa
    plastics
    pollution
    fishermen
    trial











    See also



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.