03 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 02/02/2017, 19.55

    SRI LANKA

    Activists call for faster reconciliation and greater involvement of religious leaders

    Melani Manel Perera

    The Law and Society Trust focuses on the recommendations made by the government’s reconciliation task force. Two activists participated in the work in gathering victims’ statements. "What is amazing is that the relatives of the victims don’t have feelings of revenge,” says one.

    Colombo (AsiaNews) – The Law and Society Trust (LST) of Colombo wants to see the process of national reconciliation and peace-building accelerated. To do so, the leaders of Sri Lanka’s four main religious groups must make greater efforts.

    The LST met to discuss the recommendations contained in the final report of the Task Force on Reconciliation Consultation Mechanism.

    The latter has gathered opinions and testimonies from victims of the civil war that divided Sinhala and Tamil communities, and has proposed the creation of a hybrid court. The LST also wants a quick resolution of the still existing tensions between Hindu Tamils ​and the government.

    LST members Priyantha Deepal and Anushka Kahandagamage took part in the consultations held by the presidential commission, travelling to villages and areas held by the army.

    For Priyantha Deepal, "What is amazing is that the relatives of the victims don’t have feelings of revenge. A Tamil mother told me that she was willing to forgive the killers of her son and demands that the government take a position once and for all, so that such tragedies do not happen again."

    Every day, this mother went to the military base where her son was held, Deepal explained. "I only saw him for a few minutes working in the camp garden,” the mother said.

    “Then, one day, she did not see him come out of his cabin and was suspicious. She asked to see him, but was denied. Eventually the jailers led her to her son's cell, which had bits of skin and blood stains on the floor."

    The other activist, Anushka Kahandagamage said that many more survivors are waiting for news of their loved ones.

    "Some of the missing were much older, 71 to 88. For this reason, relatives are concerned about their disappearance and believe that the government should assume greater responsibility.”

    In Mullathivu (north-eastern Sri Lanka), Hindu residents have more concerns: their place of burial and the temple (Kovil) is still occupied by the army.

    "For seven generations, we worshipped the gods in that temple,” one resident said. “Please, tell the government to give us our land back."

    LST programme director Sandun Tudugala noted “it is the duty of us activists to express our objections if the government does not keep its promises.

    “We have put a lot of effort to support the new government in a big political revolution,” he said. "Now it is the time for the yahapalana government to meet the demands of the victims.”

    “Since they teach mutual understanding, the leaders of the big religions can really play a big role in taking care of others and spread peace and unity."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    sri lanka
    colombo
    reconciliation
    big religion
    civil
    war
    hindus
    buddhists
    tamil
    sinhala











    See also



    Editor's choices
    USA - MIDDLE EAST
    Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.


    CHINA
    Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)



    The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.

     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.