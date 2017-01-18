|
|
» 01/24/2017, 13.38
MALAYSIA – SINGAPORE
Activists urge Singapore to stop the execution of a Malaysian citizen
S. Prabagaran, 29, was sentenced to death for drug trafficking. For his lawyer, “the prisoner was denied a fair trail;” he needs a review.
|
|
