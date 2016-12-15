|
|
» 12/20/2016, 14.37
VIETNAM
Thanh Thuy
Advent in Vietnam, the Church close to the poor and the disabled
Mgr Leopoldo Girelli, non-resident papal representative to Vietnam, visited the sick and the disabled in Hanoi. Following his example, the local Caritas, religious congregations and hundreds of student volunteers organised charity activities for the downtrodden, including providing basic necessities to Hà Tĩnh fishermen, the most affected by the Formosa Plastics Group disaster.
|
|
