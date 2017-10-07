|
» 10/14/2017, 10.24
AFGHANISTAN
Afghanistan, 'the heart of martyred Asia', consecrated to Our Lady of Fatima
The ceremony was held yesterday in Kabul. Fr. Giovanni Scalese, Ordinary to the Jurisdictional Mission: The situation is deteriorating and there is nothing to turn to Heaven. Muslims are "brothers" who belong to another flock. Consecration to the Immaculate Heart helps us to live our time more consciously and in total openness to God's will.
