» 04/26/2017, 16.50
NEPAL
Christopher Sharma
After Kathmandu’s Assumption cathedral hit by arson attack, Vicariate holds prayer for peace
On 18 April, unknown arsonists caused a fire at the pastor’s residence. Investigations have not led to any arrests. In 2009 three people died in another attack. This “won’t discourage us. We shall continue with our duties,” said parish priest.
|
|
