» 01/11/2017, 16.21
CHINA
After ending its one-child policy, China plans to improve the country’s health care system
Beijing’s new ‘five-year health plan’ includes child health care, primary education, as well as more staff and beds.
See also
24/04/2006 CHINA
Beijing "will not change family planning policy"
Zhang Weiqing, director of the National Population and Family Planning Commission, defended the "one-child policy", saying: "The problem is not the law; this has led to the prevention of 400 million births".
30/03/2007 CHINA
Party officials’ careers in jeopardy if they have more than one child
Communist Party officials in Henan have called for orthodox observance of government family planning policies. They warn that party officials who violate the ‘one-child’ policy will not be promoted. However, 30 years of forced population controls have had serious repercussions on Chinese society.
21/10/2005 CHINA
In Shanghai three-month old baby up for on sale on internet
Detailed offer to sale a baby appears on an internet site. The government spends only five dollars a month on orphans; its lack of interest in orphan care favours baby kidnapping and sale to childless couples.
22/09/2016 11:02:00 CHINA
Party slams "stronghold of the one-child law": Procreate now
For decades Yichang in the central Hubei province was praised for its strict observance of the "one child policy". Today the communist authorities are retracting everything and calling on young comrades to "work on themselves" to have at least a second child. The elderly comrades must "guide them on the socialist road of education of young people".
22/05/2009 CHINA
New raid on disabled-slaves in Anhui brick factories
They are mentally disabled forced by threats and beatings to work all day long without a wage. The head of the factory claims to have paid a couple of hundred Yuan for them. Parents groups report that child abduction continues throughout the nation, with little police interest.
